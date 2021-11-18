“Spalletti, humble and intelligent, adds his work to Gattuso’s. He calls me ‘his majesty”

The defender Kalidou Koulibaly, in a long interview with DAZN, spoke about various topics and opened during the program conceived by the broadcaster for the interviews, or “Diletta line“with Diletta Leotta presenter. During the chat with the journalist, the rocky defender of Naples also spoke about the new manager who arrived this season, Luciano Spalletti, and its positive impact both in terms of results and inside the locker room.

“Spalletti has given us many things, especially the mentality. He has always had a lot of respect for this team and its game. The first thing he told us when he arrived was: “I have to look for the problem this team has, because it’s not normal that they don’t win.”. That immediately made us snap something in the head, a person coming from outside who says this makes you think. The beauty of Spalletti is that when he arrived he had the humility to say that the work done by Gattuso before him was very good. He is not here to change what Gattuso did before, but to add things. He had the humility and the intelligence to present himself in this way“.

Then an anecdote told by Diletta Leotta, with the same Spalletti crossing Koulibaly and calls him ‘His Majesty‘. “He calls me in so many ways – the Napoli defender continues smiling –. He also calls me general or commander. He says I’m a leader, but I do what I think is right. I have been here for 8 years and it seems normal to me to help those who have arrived a shorter time. I am aware that when you are at Napoli you play for an entire city, for millions of people. There are fans all over the world, we have to understand that when we go out on the pitch we have to be 100% because we play for all these people. What do I call Spalletti? My daddy (laughs, ed). It’s something my mates say, why every coach who arrives always makes me play holder and then they say that the coach is my dad. What role would I employ Spalletti in a western film? Definitely the cowboy. He may have this somewhat mysterious attitude, fighting for justice. There is the approach“.



