“Spalletti? I will always be grateful to him! Napoli from the Scudetto only if Inter loses it. On Mertens, Anguissa and Lobotka …”

At Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, during Radio Goal, the former midfielder of the Rome Radja Nainggolanmaking some statements.

“Spalletti what’s magical about it? He understands football, he wants to propose it and with him I played my best season in terms of numbers, 14 goals in a different role from the one I played.

Great feeling with the group? Yes, he is instinctive and you immediately notice if he is happy, sad or not. If he has something to say he does it, a person like that is to be appreciated, even if at times he is too impulsive: he has the enthusiasm of a kid.

This year I immediately thought that Napoli could win the Scudetto, but then there were injuries and positivity. It’s complicated, but if the team follows Spalletti then they can do it.

I didn’t know Anguissa, Spalletti put him in front of the defense and he was one of the best until the African Cup.

Lobotka? Spalletti already knew him and he bet a lot, he wanted to bring him to Inter. He has an eye, Lobotka hadn’t played a lot before this year.

Inter? It remains the strongest in terms of staff, any player changes there are quality alternatives. Only she can lose the Scudetto, it depends on them.

In the past with Napoli? I talked about it before going to Rome, at the level of the square it has always been important but economically leaving Cagliari to go to Naples would not have been very convenient for my family.

In debt to Spalletti and Inter? I will always be grateful to the coach for what he has done to my career, he has always been there in the dark moments. When I went to Milan I had high expectations, but I felt I was the son of Rome and I felt loved. I had refused Chelsea, the only one who made me change my mind was Spalletti: perhaps, however, I was not mentally ready, the first year I played a lot and did well.

Renew Mertens? Speaking as a player, having someone next to me who makes me win games would not see the reason not to renew his contract “