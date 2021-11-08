Spalletti ignores Ayroldi, Veronesi shock at Maradona, the absurd phrase of Tudor and the reaction of Juan Jesus

Zero alibis and no protests. Spalletti takes a Zen road, he goes straight for what is the educational path he wants to impart to his children. Remember, for the style, Phil Jackson of the Chicago Bulls: “A player’s character is more important than his talent” he seems to remember Luciano, who manages to remain calm even after an arbitration that would have driven even the most seraphic of sportsmen out of his mind. In fact, he cancels the discourse on Ayroldi’s misdeeds, he does not want to assist his people from whom he would have wanted even more.

One like the goal scored after 435 ‘unbeaten, but guilt is not a concept that can invest Ospina. The action of the goal comes from Mario Rui’s failure to help, who gets around Barak with an inertia that does not reconcile with the intensity of the match. Could it have weighed on being warned? This is why, when in doubt, a defensive winger is needed in January.

Two expelled in the final. Referee Ayroldi misses times, recoveries, evaluations. It grants physical aggression that is not appeased, on the contrary sometimes it justifies and rewards it. The appeal lacks a penalty on Osimhen which is not a rigorino: it is a foul intervention that was punished with the only possible sanction. An unacceptable power, that of some referees, to subvert reality. Even more incomprehensible, at the time of the Var. At the end of the match Tudor says: “Good referee, it’s not easy to referee in Naples”. Besides the damage, even the insult.

Three as the third wheel. Napoli is placed there at the top and it is a sort of annoyance, a matter to be filed quickly. Forgotten by the newspapers before such a delicate match, relegated to a fleeting streak in post-match analysis: hit and run, for the series away the tooth, away the pain. The pluralism of football information is long dead.

Four minutes more recovery, really too little. Mertens and Ounas enter when the banner of the finish line is too close to prove the decisive detachment of the kidneys, Ciro also splinters a pole that almost overturns Verona and Maradona as well. Spalletti’s late choice, even more bizarre if you look at the previous races in which Luciano’s changes had always been decisive. Hesitation or caution?

Five to Insigne, who makes many mistakes and still hasn’t scored from open play in the league. Lean, dry, insipid booty like the performance of the captain who must necessarily change gear and instead gets lost in muscle discomfort, entanglements and mental hindrances, the patron’s jabs on the renewal issue. The legs are heavy, the head even more and every now and then it is not a shame to consider the possibility of keeping him on the bench. Staticity is a source of reflection.

You are idiots, they will say, or a little more. People who vomit hatred from the stands of the Maradona, obscenities arrive from the guest sector that in other countries would mobilize public opinion and even the police force. In Italy it is normal to hear people screaming ‘Southern burn’ or ‘You smell dirty southerners’. Accomplices of this havoc, all those who minimize, who are silent, who go beyond as nothing had happened.

Seven to a gesture, a fragment of an apparently insignificant match. A romantic tribute to Ciro Mertens’ right dreamer. The minute is 89 ‘, a free kick from 25 meters for the Azzurri. Everyone knows, that’s Dries’ tile. Before the shot Elmas kisses Ciro on the cheek, a kind of hope entrusted to that foot which so many times has generated joy. The pole sounds like a blow to the heart, but how beautiful is the simplicity of feeling united in the same struggle.

Otto to the seriousness of Juan Jesus, which immerses body and spirit in the mission entrusted to him. He found himself twice the owner in three days and did not retreat an inch before the call to arms. Solid, concentrated, robust like a tree that has deep roots in the ground, which cannot be overcome by the drafts of gossips. As a full-back and central: flexible like some politicians who know how to play on every field without fear.

Nine to Di Lorenzo, that you should celebrate him not only when he scores. Timing is a rare gift, an instinct that cannot be acquired with work. Giovanni has this innate ability to do the right things at the right time. A goal, when the game seems to take a wrong turn. Continuous flow of energy, ideas, alternative solutions with a low emission of pride. Long live the humility of the simple, who change the world every second.

Ten wins and two draws and you really want to look sad? Napoli is at the top of the table, Napoli can’t lose, Napoli could win all those played up to here. We squeeze the good from a draw that is a physiological parenthesis, against a Verona that plays on the verge of physical aggression. There are Inter and Lazio after the break, may this small step back be just a way to better take the lead. Two races, yes, that will definitively tell where this team wants to go.