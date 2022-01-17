Spalletti: “I’m angry, Napoli are not made to defend to the bitter end, we can’t do this”

To Dazn: «We miss too many easy balls. You have to do your job well and make the fans happy to be important people “

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti spoke to Dazn’s microphones at the end of the match against Bologna won 2-0 by the Azzurri.

“I am angry when we do not do our qualities well, our profession, we have to play football, we are not the ones who have to defend ourselves to the bitter end, there we have difficulties, the balls must be kept, clean, reorganized, we must not defend ourselves to the bitter end, we cannot do this“.

«Does Napoli play by heart? When the team understands what is the way to go, it does so, it has characteristics and its own why, sometimes we lose it and we become too soft and banal for the importance of the role we have and for the shirt we wear, the city we we represent on the pitch, we have a duty to fight well and do our job. We will be happy when we make those who love us happy, not if you are a footballer. If we do our job well and make people happy we will be important people, otherwise we will be just any people“.

“It does not depend on the others, it depends on us that we miss too many easy balls and we do not do our job well, so far we have left points on the road that are difficult to find, you may not win because you are not all but even if you are not all you can not lose. We have lost games that become complicated for our ranking, the teams in front are strong. We have the quality to get into the top four, so we lose our game and question even for a single goal… then it pulls you into the rest of the game. We could have managed it better in the end, we could have made better use of the spaces that Bologna left, but we were in difficulty“.

“We have to make someone happy to be happy people. From a personal point of view the family, from a professional point of view our fans, we don’t care about individual numbers and who scores goals, we must bring a team and group result to our city, which makes the fans feel proud of us. We must do something for the public’s affection for our jersey ».