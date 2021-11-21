Spalletti: “Inter? Proud of what has been done, curious about the welcome. In Appiano … “

The words of the coach on the eve of his return to Milan as an opponent for the delicate match with Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri

Luciano Spalletti is a river in flood on the eve of Inter v Napoli. The Tuscan coach inevitably returned to his Nerazzurri experience during the press conference to present the match.

These are his words: “How will they welcome me in Milan? For me people can do what they want. I have taken whistles and insults from many sides. But I look at my work, not that of others. When I leave the club I look to see if I have left the best accounts. and if I have won a few games. But you think about what I do, not compared to what other people do. Then one cuts things off as you want. Based on the friendships and contacts you have. Inter with the difficulty of management at that moment there, with everything that came out to create difficulties. I didn’t blame anyone for that fourth place, I finished and went home because they sent me home. ”

Going into the merits, he added: “If one has the possibility of spending 240 million in salaries, it is not the same as someone with a salary of 100 million. You do not go to take players at home, but players from Chelsea, from Manchester City, more used to winning than to others. For me it will be a match like any other because I am used to living intensely everything I do and I live it live. Nothing is prepared. I too am curious to see what reaction I will have when I am at San Siro. Everything I do I live with feeling and I do it seriously. There I made decisions and I did it willingly because a coach must be right for the good of the group. ”

The message addressed to the Nerazzurri fans is clear: “The experience at Inter has given me a lot and I want to thank the fans, regardless of how they treat me. I also thank the players, with whom I have a great relationship. I continued to talk to some of them and there is esteem after our collaboration. I am proud to have given back strength to what was once a conformation of the Pinetina there, even the gardeners have fixed things for me, like raising the plants. We have given continuity to the chapel in honor of Angelo Moratti, they came from Rome to celebrate Mass before each match. These are beautiful moments that I will always carry with me and they gave me the opportunity to get very excited. “

November 20, 2021 (change November 20, 2021 | 14:32)

