Spalletti is always shipwrecked between December and January. Napoli was also close to Lozano

Anyone who talks about the Scudetto is from hospitalization in neurodeliri. The Champions League is also at risk. Soft team and temperamentally unable to keep concentration high for two games in a row

Caesar – Dear Guido, what a disaster Napoli has made. He managed to lose yet another home game against a team fighting for relegation. Yes, Spezia is a well-organized team on the pitch but very modest. And we canceled all the good things we did with Milan. The amazing thing is that we have scored 8 points in the last 8 games and lost the last 3 games in a row in home. And we managed to lose the last game without Spezia ever shooting in our goal mirror.

Guido – At this point it seems clear to me that anyone who talks about the championship is hospitalized in neurodeliri. But thinking coldly, there are serious doubts that Napoli will retain the Champions position. Juve comeback with decision. And the absences and injuries in the internal defeats with Empoli and Spezia are not a credible alibi because Napoli has a squad that with the players they had on the field should have won and dominated with similar opponents.

Caesar – As usual, we gave our opponents a time, we were soft, slow and without ideas, then the second half the sacred fury and we wasted some incredible goal opportunities that have condemned us. I must tell you that the very players on whom we had placed our hopes of their definitive rebirth have failed and I am referring in particular to Lobotka, Zelinski and Mertens.

Guido – Dear Cesare, forget Lozano. His mistakes are unforgivable. In addition to the mediocre performances of Politano (even if he was among the most active in the second half). The Mexican moves, takes part in the game but is no longer able to score. He always shoots without conviction, hits the ball with little force and is inaccurate. He devoured a goal that cries out for revenge. It is a great disappointment to think that he had recently declared that he aspired to a team of international caliber superior to Napoli. I would say that as he is put to the maximum he deserves a team fighting not to be relegated.

Caesar – Unfortunately, some considerations must also be made on Spalletti. If Napoli entered so unmotivated and soft on the pitch, he will have some responsibility. How Elmas did not convince me, among the most fit, put on the bench and Lozano kept on the field for a long time. Then there is a consideration to be made. Those who know the history of our coach say that they expected all this because it is the typical championship of a Spalletti team: rocket start and then shipwreck in December-January.

Guido – All this deserves reflection. A few days ago we said that with Milan, Napoli was at a turning point after the unexpected defeat with Empoli, or they won to look forward and think about the fight for the Scudetto or they didn’t win or lose and therefore had to look back for the championship. Champions fight. And Napoli deceived us with the victory in Milan and then wrecked with Spezia and now giving us the definitive answer.

Caesar – You’re right. Napoli must look back for a place in the Champions League and stop thinking about the Scudetto. In fact we are still in good shape and in full third place Champions fight but beware that Juventus, and at the resumption on 6 January we will play against them in Turin, are only 5 points away. Incredible how many points they have recovered in the last few games. However, some might say that in the forecasts at the start of the championship we would have been happy with the current position in the standings, but we cannot help but think about what we have achieved after having been in first place for a long time.

Guido – I’m really tired of talking about decisive games. We can’t repeat the refrain that will be fundamental in Turin. And the African Cup looks like it will take place and this will certainly negatively affect the rest of our championship. Perhaps the truth is deeper. The plant of this team is to be refounded. Too soft and temperamentally unable to keep concentration high for two games in a row. Insigne must go away. And perhaps even Zielinski too unreliable. Not to mention Lozano the most overrated player in the history of the last twenty years. Mertens is an early retiree. Mario Rui has had its day. It is probably necessary to reconstruct starting from Koulibaly, Di Lorenzo and Fabian Ruiz and Oshimen. Half cartridges with unpredictable yields or chicken brains are better off.