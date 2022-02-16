“Spalletti is special. How sad is Insigne’s farewell. Napoli deserves the Scudetto. Future in Spain? It’s my home. On Mertens …”

Long interview by Fabiàn Ruiz to the microphones of the Spanish newspaper ‘AS’. The midfielder analyzed several issues, starting with the arrival of Spalletti.





His 4-2-3-1 approached the area. You have already signed five goals and four assists …



“Yes, I am very happy with that module. Having a partner like Anguissa or Lobotka by my side gives me more freedom. Whenever possible, I try to get close to the rival area to finalize the play. I’m improving in this aspect ”.





How is it working with Spalletti?



“He is a special coach. He is totally obsessed with football, he loves it, he thinks about it 24 hours a day. He is very attached to his players, he likes to talk, joke … He knows how to manage the group and we are all at ease with him. I think this is also noticeable on the pitch, where we always have clear ideas “.





You’ve had the covid twice. After the first one, in February 2021, paradoxically your performance improved.



“It’s true, I also talked about it with the doctors. It was strange, we don’t know why, but as soon as I returned I felt as if I had never stopped, I immediately found my rhythm. Before the infection, however, I was not having my best moment. It was a difficult year for everyone, it probably did me good to stop ”.





What value does this match against Barça have for Napoli?



“It is above all a historic match thanks to Maradona. Diego is a god for the Neapolitans, we felt the pain of the city after his death and we want to honor him in front of the team that brought him to Europe. Then, I must admit that we have the desire to get rid of the pebble of the last challenge in the Champions League. The 3-1 second leg was too severe and we want a rematch. Azulgrana are a great team, with enormous talent, but we come to the challenge with confidence. I think it will be a balanced match and I hope that this time the final result will be different ”.





Napoli arrives at the challenge with excellent sensations after a great start and a negative streak.



“The injuries, the covid held us back… With so many absences and so many close matches it was all complex, and last year, with Gattuso, we had the same problem. We managed, however, to overcome these difficulties and we are still there, in the battle… ”.





… In the middle of the championship fight, the great dream of the Neapolitans.



“We know it’s difficult, but we are a great team and we can stay up there until the end, the numbers show. I won a title in Naples, the 2020 Cup, and it left us with a bittersweet taste for not being able to celebrate it with our people because of the covid. I can’t even imagine what would happen if we could make the dream come true… The city deserves it. We note his support not only at the stadium, which is normal, but also in everyday life, on the street, everywhere ”.





You seem perfectly integrated into the city.



“It wasn’t easy at first. I was very young, alone and in a new country, but my companions helped me a lot and I immediately learned the language. I made new friends, and this is now my second home. I am incredibly grateful to the city and to all the people I met here ”.





What do you like most about Naples?



“It’s just that I have a hard time telling you what I don’t like. It’s a city that has it all: beaches, great places, great food, great weather, and the people are very similar to those in Andalusia. The players who join the team are enchanted, as are all those who visit me ”.





What companion is Koulibaly?



“A leader and a very good person, a piece of bread. He always tries to lend a hand to anyone who needs it. We were delighted to see him champion of Africa ”.





Is Mertens as nice as he seems?



“Dries made my acclimatization easier. We are always together, now he is part of my family… What else could I add? ”.





How did you get the news of Insigne’s imminent farewell?



“Lorenzo has always lived in this club, but football is like this. It was sad, but at the same time we are happy that he is going to have this experience. It will do well “.





Did you expect to see Ancelotti in Madrid again?



“I arrived at Napoli especially for him. He sought me out, and being able to work with a coach of his level is special. I didn’t know he would return to Madrid, but he didn’t surprise me and he didn’t surprise me that he is doing well ”.





The greats of La Liga have been interested in your purchase several times. Do you think you will return to play in your country?



“I’m flattered that there is talk of the interest of these great teams in me, that’s obvious. At the moment I think only of Napoli, where I am happy and great challenges await me. The idea of ​​returning to Spain in the future is always there: it’s my home … “