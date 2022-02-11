Spalletti jokes about the Duty bag: “The Finance stopped him: inside there was …”

Napoli-Inter it will also be a challenge that could be worth the Scudetto but Luciano Spalletti he certainly hasn’t lost his usual sense of humor. The blue coach spoke at a press conference on the eve of the important match – scheduled for Saturday at 6pm Maradona stadium – and indulged in some jokes and jokes to ease the tension. “For me it will not be a rematch – clarified – There is nothing personal. ”

Naples, Spalletti and the joke on Doveri’s backpack

Spalletti unleashed the laughter of the journalists present at the press conference with a joke about the now famous backpack by Daniele Duties. The reference is to a controversy that broke out after the Super Cup final because of a photo that immortalized the referee with a bag with the Inter logo. “The backpack of Duties? Maybe you are missing a step – the Tuscan technician joked – You don’t know that the airport was then stopped by Finance who forced him to open his backpack. It was a fridge backpack, there were mozzarella inside “. Among the laughter of the journalists present, Spalletti increased the dose: “Let’s hope we don’t know around …”.