Spalletti launches Petagna and Mertens from 1 ‘! Out Fabian and Rrahmani

Lineups Spartak Moscow Naples. Communicated the choices of Rui Vitoria and Spalletti, with the official teams Spartak Moscow Naples

Official formations Spartak Moscow Naples. The match Spartak Moscow-Naples will be played at 16.30 on Wednesday and will be valid for the fifth day of the calendarEuropa League of the new season with the group of Napoli. Lineups Spartak Napoli, a very important match for both teams that compete in Moscow for the passage of the round. Spartak Moscow Naples lineups, the chosen officers on FootballNaples24.

  • SPARTAK MOSCOW – Selikhov; Caufriez, Gigot, Dzhikiya; Moses, Litvinov, Umyarov, Ayrton; Ignatov, Promes; Sobolev. Available: Rebrov, Markov, Maksimenko, Larsson, Lomovitski, Kutepov, Eschenko, Vlad. Shitov, Rasskazov, Denisov
  • NAPLES – Meret; Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Mertens, Elmas; Petagna. Available: Idasiak, Ospina, Barba, Malcuit, Manolas, Rrahmani, Ambrosino, Cioffi, Fabian
  • SPARTAK MOSCOW (3-4-1-2): Selikhov; Caufriez, Gigot, Dzhikiya; Moses, Umyarov, Litvinov, Ayrton Lucas; Ignatov; Sobolev, Promes. Herds Rui Vitoria.
  • NAPLES (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Fabián Ruiz, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Petagna, Elmas. Herds Spalletti.

