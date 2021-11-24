Spalletti launches Petagna and Mertens from 1 ‘! Out Fabian and Rrahmani

Official formations Spartak Moscow Naples. The match Spartak Moscow-Naples will be played at 16.30 on Wednesday and will be valid for the fifth day of the calendarEuropa League of the new season with the group of Napoli. Lineups Spartak Napoli, a very important match for both teams that compete in Moscow for the passage of the round. Spartak Moscow Naples lineups, the chosen officers on FootballNaples24.

Formations Spartak Moscow Naples, the official choices

SPARTAK MOSCOW – Selikhov; Caufriez, Gigot, Dzhikiya; Moses, Litvinov, Umyarov, Ayrton; Ignatov, Promes; Sobolev. Available : Rebrov, Markov, Maksimenko, Larsson, Lomovitski, Kutepov, Eschenko, Vlad. Shitov, Rasskazov, Denisov

Selikhov; Caufriez, Gigot, Dzhikiya; Moses, Litvinov, Umyarov, Ayrton; Ignatov, Promes; Sobolev. : Rebrov, Markov, Maksimenko, Larsson, Lomovitski, Kutepov, Eschenko, Vlad. Shitov, Rasskazov, Denisov NAPLES – Meret; Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Mertens, Elmas; Petagna. Available: Idasiak, Ospina, Barba, Malcuit, Manolas, Rrahmani, Ambrosino, Cioffi, Fabian

Lineups Spartak Moscow Naples

Probable formations Spartak Moscow Naples

These the probable formations of Spartak Moscow Naples: