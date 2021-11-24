Spalletti launches Petagna and Mertens from 1 ‘! Out Fabian and Rrahmani

Sports
Lineups Spartak Moscow Naples. The match Spartak Moscow-Naples will be played at 16.30 on Wednesday and will be valid for the fifth day of the Europa League of the new season with the group of Napoli.
- SPARTAK MOSCOW – Selikhov; Caufriez, Gigot, Dzhikiya; Moses, Litvinov, Umyarov, Ayrton; Ignatov, Promes; Sobolev. Available: Rebrov, Markov, Maksimenko, Larsson, Lomovitski, Kutepov, Eschenko, Vlad. Shitov, Rasskazov, Denisov
- NAPLES – Meret; Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Mertens, Elmas; Petagna. Available: Idasiak, Ospina, Barba, Malcuit, Manolas, Rrahmani, Ambrosino, Cioffi, Fabian
- SPARTAK MOSCOW (3-4-1-2): Selikhov; Caufriez, Gigot, Dzhikiya; Moses, Umyarov, Litvinov, Ayrton Lucas; Ignatov; Sobolev, Promes. Herds Rui Vitoria.
- NAPLES (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Fabián Ruiz, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Petagna, Elmas. Herds Spalletti.