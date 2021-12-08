Spalletti launches Petagna from 1 ‘, reconfirms for Malcuit. Rodgers with Vardy holder

Naples And Leicester they compete on the last day of the group stage of the Europa League. To qualify for the round of 16 of the Europa League, it will be necessary to beat the English and hope that Spartak Moscow does not win against Legia Warsaw: otherwise, in fact, the Russians would pass on equal points by virtue of the direct clashes in favor with the Azzurri and Napoli would finish second, playing the playoff with the teams that will come from the Champions League. These are the probable formations:

The probable formations of Napoli-Leicester

HERE NAPLES – Luciano Spalletti he always has to struggle with absences, many, too many. As announced at the press conference, they won’t be there yet Insigne And Fabian Ruiz, in addition to the already known Lobotka, Koulibaly, Osimhen and Zanoli. There will also be on the bench Manolas. Meret he will return to the title, probable the reconfirmation of the three-man defense with Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani and Juan Jesus. Mario Rui raised in midfield, left, with Malcuit on the other side. In the center Demme and Elmas to give Zielinski a rest. In the trident Politano and Lozano should act on the flanks with Petagna and not center forward Mertens.

Naples (3-4-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus; Malcuit, Demme, Elmas, Mario Rui; Politano, Petagna, Lozano. Annex Spalletti.

HERE LEICESTER – Training problems for Rodgers which has several players out for Covid. At the Maradona stadium the next round is played and the English will want to bring the result home despite everything. There is Tielemans, but he should go to the bench. Lookman, Maddison and Barnes they should act behind Vardy who will lead the attack. Between the poles Schmeichel. Back to play in Italy, the former Atalanta, Chestnuts.

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Chestnuts, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas; Soumare, Ndidi; Lookman, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy. Annex Rodgers.

