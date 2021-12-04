Spalletti loses the summit under the blows of Malinovskyi, Demiral and Freuler- Corriere.it

from Monica Scozzafava

Back-and-forth against Maradona: the blues are bound by Milan and Inter, but the Goddess is now -4 from the top of the standings

All in a few points and in minutes. The swing between first and third place for the Naples a dangerous game on the wire of absences

and nerve strength. In the end, he pays the price, but at least he plays the game with courage. The guest at the Maradona the worst that can happen: Atalanta in health, pursues high-ranking ambitions and does not grant discounts.

It is up to Napoli to chase the most in recent months and try a bold overtaking in the standings. He goes under, comes back but then he has to give up to the knockout inflicted by the guests. The primacy of the Neapolitans lasts only for about twenty minutes, the goal fails at half an hour of the second half due to the double blow of the guests. The comparison for physicality but also for individuality on paper is uneven, but Spalletti, despite being relegated to the cabin on the top floor of a Maradona once again full and very singing, always pulls the ace out of the hat. He surprises Gasperini with a change of form, mirroring the defensive line with three men, strengthens the midfield with raiders between the lines and entrusts Lozano and Mertens with the keys to the attack. He has no alternative but to challenge him with his own weapons. A happy intuition after all.

Napoli looks Atalanta in the eye without fear. With the strength of necessity and the desire to continue to amaze. Pass by in Gasperini’s team advantage, Malinovskyi’s left foot from outside the box, after seven minutes from the starting whistle, unstoppable and even destabilizing. Napoli has already fallen to the third place for effect from the victories in the afternoon of Milan and Inter faces an even more difficult climb. Skid, gives the impression of not being able to find the key to the problem. Ospina has no license to be distracted for a single second and on both sides there are pitfalls. Atalanta cultivates their personal ambitions, Maradona a field that is too attractive given the emergency of Napoli, which also has two Primavera players on the bench.

Lozano twice can settle the score, the Mexican once loses the moment for the shot and the other finds Musso well placed on his shot. The moment that Zielinski does not lose on an assist from Malcuit five minutes before the end of the first round. The draw of confidence and Spalletti’s team in the locker room is full of energy, physical and mental. The leap from third to first is Dries Mertens’ punctual goal. One every fifty minutes since he returned, the number 141 of his blue story.

The match lights up, Zapata’s stake makes Ospina’s wrists tremble, like the consultation in the room Var by Mariani for the touch of the hand (outside the area) of Mario Rui on Ilicic’s shot.

The appointment with the goal only postponed: they are 2 in 5 ‘: Demiral caught the shot for the evening and Freuler raged from outside the area. There is no surrender, Petagna fails to score an equal goal in the recovery. Napoli leaves the field to applause.