Spalletti: “My Naples has a Kennedian soul. Insigne, Lozano and Anguissa are called up “

On the eve of the match against Empoli, scheduled for tomorrow at 6pm at the Maradona stadium, Luciano Spalletti, Napoli coach, spoke to Radio Kiss Kiss microphones.

“We have a team with a Kennedian soul. This rose expresses its total value through availability. There is a lot of competitiveness. Everyone is available and divides the minutes on the pitch. Whoever plays or who enters makes himself available to his teammates “.

“They participated fully and gave us the push against Leicester. They feel the team’s dedication to this shirt. They trust us and take the brake off passion. This has a major impact on our performance. With them we are stronger ”.

“On our way we would have liked to avoid the strongest ones, and they too would like to avoid us with pleasure. But it’s always nice to face a top European club, these are games that make you grow. Besides, to get to the end you have to beat them all, it makes little difference to face them now or later “.

On the match against Empoli:

“Tomorrow we must not make the mistake of underestimating them. They are a team in good shape that will come here tomorrow to play it with carefree thanks to the ranking they have. To win we have to play to the best of our ability. At Empoli only compliments should be made for the management and for the identity they have. It always remains my home, my mother lives there “.

“With Aurelio I learned many things when we worked together. Like today I learn a lot from collaborators, they have the opportunity to see things with external eyes and evaluate things in a more relaxed way. I have always appreciated him for his way of playing football. Just see what Empoli does, it reflects the qualities of their coach. “

“Insigne, Anguissa and Lozano will be called up. It is important to have them tomorrow because then we will have a typical week ahead of Milan “.

On the compliments of De Laurentiis:

“I thank him. He did a lot for Napoli and for football. These words push the team to work hard. The counting of the sheep will take place in May ”.

“I am disappointed. The appeal was rejected. I admitted that I had an inappropriate behavior, but two days seem excessive to me. I’ve never received them in my life. But I accept the decision with the utmost respect, albeit with bitterness “.

