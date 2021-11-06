Spalletti: “Naples, a joyful city! His Majesty will be missing against Verona. Mozzarella and the Scudetto …”

Luciano Spalletti, Napoli coach, spoke during the Corriere del Mezzogiorno Festival, various topics covered. “The differences between Milan, Rome and Naples? Initially I said that I have completed the tour of the soul because after Rome and Milan I am now in Naples. Naples and Rome are a little alike, but I produce the pressure myself because I need it to make the most of it. I inject myself that poison which then allows me to have more when others inject it, so I don’t get into trouble. Rome and Naples burn you even if you are not ready for the love and passion of the city. Milan is a little more moderate, but relentlessly watches over professionalism and quality. More indirectly, the weight of the importance of the club, of the love of the fans, you perceive equally. This is a joyful city, they tell you right away. I don’t lead a worldly life, I always stay in Castel Volturno, I prepare things for the next day. I go out for dinner every now and then because in Naples you eat well. On the ring road in the morning there is this traffic, with mopeds coming from all over, you don’t know where the slap will get you. But you feel this ingredient of wanting to be intense in everything you do, of wanting to help in everything, wanting to stay close to the team. Do I like mozzarella? A lot, you think they give me limits when I eat it because I don’t stop (laughs, ed) “.

How is the team doing in view of Verona? “Now everyone expects that level there, high, but we also expect it from ourselves. We will have to make a correct performance, we must demand it because there is a dividing line and there is no turning back. In the happiness of these results we have discovered many beautiful things and we want to follow you up, continuity. When you go to attack you have to finish the action, it’s the same thing. We are a team that we know quite well now, but can still grow. I’m confident I can do even better “-

The absence of Koulibaly with Verona: “Her Majesty would be missed by all. But we have a squad that allows us to rest assured because there are players capable of facing any situation, as happened yesterday. “

Napoli from Scudetto? “We have an important jersey that must be filled with important things. Highlighting that quality must always be there, we cannot dress once in one way and another in another. we will always give. We want to win as many games as possible, then if there are stronger teams than us we will see it along the way. Winning the games will depend on many things, but we will prepare well “.