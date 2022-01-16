Spalletti: «Osimhen? I find it difficult for him to play from the start. He is not afraid “

In conference: «Market? With the Tuanzebe graft we are numerically in place. Ghoulam is a footballer you can count on “

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti answered some questions from journalists in the press conference to present the match against Bologna.

Osimhen

“I will evaluate well all the things I have available, but I find it difficult for him to play from the beginning having done two or three training sessions”. “There is a deformation of the balloons with that mask there. There are those who immediately glimpse strength and courage. Osimhen is someone who just seeing him press his opponents immediately makes it clear that contact with the opponent does not cause him any discomfort, let alone with the ball ». His exuberance is superior to any kind of fear. Not only him, also Lozano who has overcome a traumatic injury like the one he suffered.

Market

«It concerns Giuntoli and the company. I have a number of players available that allows us the championship we want to play. With the Tuanzebe graft we are numerically in place ».

Absences

“Absences for us are a quantitative and not a qualitative problem, then if they are always the same ones who have to play … So far these guys have shown strength and courage in this moment in which we could have expected even something worse to happen”.

The recovered players

«We have better conditions in Fabian Ruiz, Osimhen trained 3-4 days, Malcuit too, Tuanzebe was with a number of days that allows us to have worked on things. Zielinski has trained at home, tomorrow he ends his isolation and carries out the checkups. If all is well, he could join the team. Mario Rui is fine. There are two three situations that can be taken into consideration to start from the beginning ».

The defeat with Fiorentina

«The defeat against Fiorentina leaves no psychological aftermath, we don’t have to redeem anything. There is a bad result brought about by some episodes that can happen but which are anomalous. Two men expelled. Always the same players, go play with wider spaces in overtime. The fresh ones were expelled. It is a defeat that we especially regret for our audience, our people. It is there that we must consolidate our professionalism, we are someone if we make someone happy, as a group we can make a city happy. The emotion of those people becomes my emotion, my happiness ».

The motivations

In football, as in life, you are nothing if you don’t do it every time. Every game you have to start from being fresh, focused, determined, eager. It can feel unbearable at times but it’s also the height of excitement to feel alive.

Ghoulam

Ghoulam surprised us positively. He hadn’t played three consecutive games for four years. It’s a passport to be a full-fledged footballer, a footballer you can count on.

The household problem

There is no problem at the Maradona stadium, it is our home. It can happen when the same absences are repeated over and over over a prolonged period.

