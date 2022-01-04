Sports

Spalletti positive at Covid, now Napoli has seven infected in the group

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Football

noon, January 4, 2022 – 7:30 pm

The asymptomatic coach, tomorrow all tampons will be repeated. The match with Juventus can be at risk

from Monica Scozzafava

At the end of the processing of all the swabs today, Luciano Spalletti’s Covid-19 positivity also emerged. The asymptomatic Napoli coach will observe the period of isolation as per protocol. There are therefore seven positives in the team group and, at this point, we must wait for any initiatives by the local health authority in view of Thursday’s match in Turin against Juventus. The Prevention Department of the ASL is currently taking into consideration the situation of Calcio Napoli in relation to the covid, to analyze whether there is still the possibility of leaving by plane for Turin. Today, in the meantime, the local health authority of Salerno has “stopped” the Salernitana in whose team group 11 infected have emerged. The match of the Epiphany with Venice at Arechi at risk.


Long list

Therefore, the list of unavailable for Covid in Naples is also getting longer. The Azzurri the day after tomorrow evening (kick-off at 20.45) are expected at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for the match with Juventus which inaugurates the second round. The last two positives in Luciano Spalletti’s team-group are defender Kevin Malcuit and full-back Mario Rui. In addition to the doorman of the spring, a member of the staff and a warehouse worker. Elmas, Lozano and Osimhen were already stopped for Covid and still in their respective countries, where they had returned for the Christmas holidays. The latter state also excluded from Nigeria’s calls for the African Cup of Nations.

January 4, 2022 | 19:30

