Spalletti reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo rumor

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti has commented on the rumors of Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible signing with the Partenopei.

Unwanted by the management of OM, any more than by that of Atlético, Cristiano Ronaldo was recently announced as a possible defector from Naples at the end of the transfer window. But those were just baseless rumors.

Napoli deny any contact for Cristiano Ronaldo

The transalpine press speculated on a possible exchange involving the Portuguese and Victor Osimhen, the Nigerian striker from Naples. The latter’s agent was quick to deny this rumor and Luciano Spalletti did the same this Saturday at a press conference.

“As the agent said, there is no negotiation for Cristiano Ronaldo, said the Italian technician. I spoke with De Laurentiis and he told me he hadn’t received anything from Man United. We have to be realistic: the transfer market is going to end in a few days, it’s a difficult market”. Realism is obviously the key word for all clubs that decline the possibility of signing the fivefold Ballon d’Or.

Sporting, the last option for CR7

The transfer window closes on September 2 and Cristiano Ronaldo is still at Manchester United. It was not for lack of having expressed very early during the summer his desire for a change of scenery. He therefore left to honor the second year of his contract with the Red Devils, unless there was a last minute twist.

The only option that seems to remain for CR7 is to sign with Sporting. The Portuguese, who played the last half hour of the match against Southampton on Saturday, could decide to come full circle by returning to the club where he was trained. 19 years after leaving it, he would return to the Estadio José Alvalade. The story would be beautiful, especially since he will be able to continue to evolve in C1. This prospect would greatly delight football romantics, but that would require the person concerned to agree to a few concessions. The Lisbon people cannot afford to match the staggering salary he receives at Old Trafford.