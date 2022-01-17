Spalletti remains clinging to the Milanese

Lozano’s brace allows the Neapolitans to conquer Dall’Ara and gnaw points from Milan and Inter, 20 ‘in the final for the returning Osimhen

The Naples beats 2-0 the Bologna and consolidates the third place in the standings behind the Milanese. At Dall’Ara Spalletti’s men start off on the right foot and unlock it after 20 ‘with one Lozano’s paw on Elmas’ assist. To close it at the beginning of recovery is still the Mexican, this time served by Fabian Ruiz. Spalletti also celebrates the rin the field of Osimhen, while Mihajlovic runs into the fifth defeat in the last six games.

THE MATCH

Napoli thus forgets the heavy defeat in the Italian Cup against Fiorentina and resumes its run-up to Milan and Inter, nibbling points to the opponents at the end of this third return day. The blue team finds that again game made up of a lot of dribbling and sudden verticalizations who had made the fans dream in the first part of the season and, despite a little shortness of breath in the final, can look to the future with great optimism, also thanks to some fundamental returns.

Spalletti finds in extremis Zielinski and relies on Mertens as a central point of reference, while Mihajlovic launches Violet from 1 ‘and chooses Samson to support Arnautovic front. The guests start off very strong and close to the advantage after 5 ‘, but Skorupski is amazing at neutralizing Lozano’s attempt on Fabian Ruiz’s brilliant assist. The Neapolitans dominate in terms of possession and trap their opponents in a dense network of passes, which materializes in the 20 ‘when Elmas’s low cross comes out again Lozano and punishes Skorupski at the near post. In the final of the fraction, Bologna tries to raise the center of gravity to counter the grueling possession of the blue ball, but the greatest chance is still for Napoli, right at the end: however, the splendid left-footed shot by Ruiz is printed on the post with the goalkeeper beaten.

Bologna tries to enter the field with another attitude, but as soon as they try to lean forward they are punished by a perfect counterattack by Spalletti’s men, started by Zielinski, finished by Fabian Ruiz and closed in goal with coldness from Lozano, in the first brace away in Serie A. Napoli seems to be the absolute master of the game, they go close to 0-3 again with Lozano and 20 ‘from the end they can also celebrate the return to the field of Osimhen after nearly two months. In the end, a bit of fatigue takes over and the Neapolitans lose the ball of the game, suffering from the boarding attempts of Bologna, but all in all risking very little from the parts of Meret. A few minutes from the 90 ‘is the re-entrant Osimhen to have the good opportunity to round the result, but he kicks unbalanced and does not frame the goal. The last gasp is for one splendid free kick by Svanberg that is printed on the post to the left of Meret, in full recovery.

REPORT CARDS

Svanberg 6.5 – He suffers like all Bologna midfielders in the first half, but comes out great in the final game, first giving Dominguez a great chance, then going one step away from the goal with a jewel from a free-kick, stopped by the post.

Purple 5 – Miha throws him for the first time as a starter, he is stunned by the dribble of Spalletti’s men and immediately disappears from the field, being replaced at the beginning of the second half.

Arnautovic 5.5 – He tries to lower himself and tie the game as usual, but in the penalty area he is practically never seen and at the beginning of the second half he leaves room for Falcinelli.

Lozano 7.5 – A great chance after a few minutes, the goal that unlocks the match and the one that puts the result in the safe. It also adds a lot of sacrifice and decisive retreats.

Zielinski 7 – Spalletti adds him to the team at the last minute, but does not give up putting him on the pitch from 1 ‘and the reasons are there for all to see. He starts both scoring actions with champion plays and never misses his quality.

Mertens 6 – He does his own, but he is not very much in the middle of the game and never dangerous in Skorupski’s part.

THE TABLE

Bologna-Naples 0-2

Bologna (3-4-2-1): Skorupski 6; Soumaoro 5.5, Binks 6, Theate 6; De Silvestri 6, Svanberg 6.5, Viola 5 (7 ‘st Dominguez 6), Hickey 6 (27’ st Pyyhtia 6); Soriano 6 (22 ‘st Vignato 6), Sansone 5 (7’ st Skov Olsen 6); Arnautovic 5.5 (7 ‘st Falcinelli 6).

Trainer: Mihajlovic 6

Naples (4-2-3-1): Meret 6; Di Lorenzo 6, Rrahmani 6.5, Juan Jesus 6.5, Mario Rui 6; Lobotka 7, Ruiz 7 (41 ‘st Ghoulam sv); Elmas 6.5 (41 ‘st Petagna sv), Zielinski 7 (35’ st Demme 6), Lozano 7.5 (26 ‘st Politano 6); Mertens 6 (26 ‘st Osimhen 6).

Trainer: Shoulder pads 6.5

Referee: Marinelli

Markers: 20 ‘and 2’ st Lozano (N)

Ammonites: Soumaoro (B), Zielinski (N), Theate (B), Binks (B)

Expelled:

THE STATISTICS

• Napoli have won each of their last two Serie A games, as many wins as they have in the previous nine league games (3N, 4P).

• Napoli have kept a clean sheet in 12 of their 22 games so far, fewer than Manchester City in the current big-5 European leagues (13 of 22).

• Hirving Lozano scored his third double in Serie A, his first on the road – the Mexican has scored as many goals today as in his previous 21 appearances in the tournament.

• Napoli hadn’t won two consecutive Serie A games since last October, when one of the two wins was against Bologna (followed by victory against Salernitana).

• Napoli have conceded 15 goals in this tournament, more only than Man City (13 in 22 games) and Sevilla (13 in 20 games) in the big-5 European leagues 2021/22.

• With Lozano’s brace the Napoli players with at least four goals scored rise to six, no team has so many in this league.

• Napoli have won their last four Serie A games against Bologna, with an aggregate score of 9-1.

• Bologna have lost five of their last six Serie A games (1V), having won four of their previous five (1P).

• Napoli have hit 15 woods in this tournament, a record in the current big-5 European championships.

• Napoli are the team to have scored the most goals in the first quarter of an hour of the second half of this league (10).

• Hirving Lozano was actively involved in three goals (two goals, one assist) in his last two appearances at Dall’Ara against Bologna in Serie A.