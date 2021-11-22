Spalletti: “Right result? I don’t care.” Then to a journalist: “If you didn’t like Lozano …”

Luciano Spalletti released some statements at the press conference after the game lost by his Napoli against Inter: “Right result? I don’t give a damn, I’m more interested in the attitude. In the first half we didn’t do very well, much better in the second half. against a tactical scheme like theirs and against precise players in making that game there. When they have their ball, you have to adapt and cover the spaces they occupy. distances between departments “.

Luciano Spalletti then added: “It’s not for me to say the things that didn’t go well, it’s up to you to examine them. We haven’t built much, but I liked a slightly jaunty and open-faced attitude.”

About the choices: “Why did I choose Lozano and not Elmas from the first minute? Hirving is a winger, Eljif is an attacking midfielder who can adapt because he knows how to do everything. If she didn’t like it. Lozano, I’ll tell you at the next meeting. “

More European matches ?: “The top-ranked teams play more openly, they are willing to accept one-on-one, attacking high and remaining counted on the defensive line with the forwards. These are courageous choices that reward the quality of our Serie A football.”