Spalletti slips to third place

An own goal by Juan Jesus in the 37th minute decides the “Maradona” match in favor of the Ligurians, who move away from the relegation zone

The Naples falls 1-0 at home against Spice and slips to third place in the standings, behind Inter and Milan. Spalletti’s team dominates at the “Maradona”, but is mocked by a clumsy own goal by Juan Jesus at 37 ‘, unable to react despite the long assault on the Ligurian fort. Spalletti runs into the third defeat in the last 4 and sees the summit move away, while Thiago Motta stretches to + 5 on the relegation zone.

THE MATCH

Napoli fails to give continuity to the San Siro victory against Milan and stumbles again, finding himself in -7 from leaders Inter at the end of a first round of which he had long dominated. Just a success in the last five races and a stop that comes as a godsend, although when you return it will not be all roses and flowers: the hope is to take advantage of the Christmas holidays to recover some important pieces (see Insigne and Fabian), but the perspective is that of lose others with the start of the Africa Cup (see Osimhen, Koulibaly and Anguissa). What is certain is that this Naples needs to meet again as soon as possible, in order not to definitively lose the train of a championship that until a month ago seemed anything but an illusion.

Against Spezia, Spalletti’s team immediately took over the reins of the match, starting to grind the game in the opposing half of the pitch. The Neapolitans dominate in terms of possession, hide the ball from their opponents, but struggle to create really dangerous situations, always missing the decisive lunge in the last 25 meters. The first real chance comes from an individual initiative by Politano, who on 27 ‘explodes his left foot from the edge of the area, shaking the outside of the net. At the end of the fraction it lights up a couple of times too Mertens, but a few minutes before the interval comes the incredible insult: on a free kick from the back of Bastoni he intervenes clumsily Juan Jesus, who heads the ball to the ground and bounces it into his own goal, surprising Ospina. The reaction of the hosts is immediate, but the forcing is well contained by Thiago Motta’s men, who go ahead with a goal.

At the beginning of recovery Spalletti rejects Mertens and enters Petagna to try to take advantage of a few more high balls, but the first opportunity occurs on the development of a kick placed on the right of an evanescent hitherto Lozano, which coordinates well, but kicks to the stars. The Mexican also finds equal a few minutes later, but Massimi cancels for offside at the beginning of the action by Politano. In Napoli a certain nervousness begins to mount and in the 56th minute Spalletti’s team also risks capitulating, but after the splendid initiative of Maggiore on the right Amian wastes everything by kicking to the side from an excellent position. After the scare Napoli starts again with forcing and in the 63rd minute it is again Lozano to have the sensational chance to equalize, on a mess of the Ligurian defense, but with Provedel on the ground the Mexican shoots at Erlic, who saves his team. In the last half hour it is practically played in only one half of the field, but in the only true conclusions towards the mirror it is very attentive Provedel, before the last Neapolitan assault crashes on crossbar hit by Elmas. A pinch of bad luck, but also the confirmation of an offensive sterility that is becoming the main problem of this Napoli.

REPORT CARDS

Politano 6.5 – He is undoubtedly the most inspired man in Napoli: he touches the goal in the first half and is the reference point for his team-mates in the second. A lot of dribbling, a lot of balls put in the middle, but not enough to put a bad evening back on its feet.

Juan Jesus 5 – Napoli’s defense is overall not very busy, but when Spezia sinks he shows more than one uncertainty and the clumsy intervention with which he insults his goalkeeper turns out, unfortunately for him, decisive.

Mertens 5 – A couple of rings just before Spezia’s goal are not enough to compensate for a completely colorless first half and above all they are not enough to convince Spalletti to send him back on the pitch in the second half.

Sticks 6 – Game of great sacrifice and suffering, but in fact decided by his punishment, on which Juan Jesus clumsily intervenes.

Kiwior 6.5 – Great test of struggle in the middle of the field, many duels won and many balls recovered, dirtying the opponent’s plays and disturbing the direction of Lobotka.

Manaj 5.5 – He floats alone in the opponent’s half, never managing to engage Ospina and also struggling to help his team when it is time to waste or keep the ball, unlike Agudelo.

THE TABLE

Naples-Spezia 0-1

Naples (4-2-3-1): Ospina 6; Di Lorenzo 6, Rrahmani 6, Juan Jesus 5, Mario Rui 6 (41 ‘st Demme sv); Lobotka 5.5 (33 ‘st Elmas 5.5), Anguissa 5.5; Politano 6.5 (41 ‘st Ghoulam sv), Zielinski 6 (25’ st Ounas 5.5), Lozano 5.5; Mertens 5 (1 ‘st Petagna 5.5).

Trainer: Spalletti 5

Spice (3-5-2): Provedel 6.5; Amian 6, Erlic 6.5, Nikolau 6.5; Gyasi 5.5, Major 6.5, Kiwior 6.5, Batons 6, Reca 6; Agudelo 6 (45 ‘+ 4 st Colley sv), Manaj 5.5.

Trainer: Thiago Motta 6.5

Referee: Maximum

Markers: 38 ‘aut. Juan Jesus (S)

Ammonites: Major (S), Mario Rui (N), Kiwior (S), Manaj (S), Petagna (N)

Expelled:

THE STATISTICS

– La Spezia are the first team to have won a Serie A match without shooting on target since Opta has collected this figure (since 2004/05).

– La Spezia is the second team in history capable of winning both the first two Serie A away games against Napoli, after Genoa in 1929/30 – 1930/1931.

– Napoli have lost three home games in a row in Serie A for the first time since January 2020 (four on that occasion).

– Considering Napoli’s last three home games in the league, the Neapolitans have made 66 shots scoring just one goal (against Milan).

– Spezia kept a clean sheet in a Serie A away match for the first time since last January (0-0 against Torino).

– Spezia benefited from an own goal for their second consecutive league match – it had only happened once in their previous 55 Serie A games.

– Before Juan Jesus, Napoli had not suffered an own goal in Serie A since last March (Maksimovic against Sassuolo).

– Juan Jesus scored his second own goal in Serie A (the first in March 2019, against Empoli with the Roma shirt): now he has as many goals as own goals in the competition (two).

– Faouzi Ghoulam played his 150th match in Serie A.