Spalletti spoke with Hirving, here is his decision

Lozano owner in Inter-Napoli? CorSport: Spalletti spoke to Hirving, here is his decision

Spalletti made a decision on using the Mexican striker with Inter Milan.

Naples football – There was a chat yesterday between Luciano Spalletti and Hirving Lozano. To report the news is today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport which explains the reasons why the coach wanted to speak with the Mexican striker. The feeling, for everyday life, is that in the end it is Chucky’s turn to take the field tonight.

Spalletti-Lozano interview

“He’s just back from an exhausting trip: on Wednesday he played in Edmonton, Canada, and then left for Mexico; on Thursday he left for Europe, on Friday he landed in Paris and continued on to Naples. Total: more or less 24 hours of flight – and therefore a day – and about 14,470 kilometers accumulated in total. Which yesterday, with the flight to Milan, became 15,120. All in four days. Mr. Luciano, of course, yesterday morning spoke with Chucky to understand his physical condition and his feelings, and although the feedback was positive, another evaluation close to the match is inevitable “.

Lozano owner in Inter-Napoli? CorSport: Spalletti spoke to Hirving, here is his decision
Hirving Lozano

Source link

