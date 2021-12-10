“Spalletti the best coach ever had in his career”

“We are recording 30 episodes which will produce an international platform and which will cover the history of the Naples until today. It will see the light in about a year and a half“. He had said it and confirmed it, Aurelio De Laurentiis . The Italian president, during the presentation of the book by Valter De Maggio, also spoke about the opportunity to pay homage annually Maradona : “On 20 December we have a meeting at the Farnesina to see if there is the possibility of scheduling a race every year that can remember Diego. We have several dates to reconcile to understand when to play this match“.

Spalletti: “We won in difficulties. Elmas knows how to do everything”

“Spalletti the best coach ever”

“Dream Scudetto? Life is a Dream. If you at some point opened your eyes to the harsh reality you would succumb. You must never, ever stop dreaming. The skill of Spalletti, compared to other coaches I’ve had, is that he experimented from the beginning and made the squad turn by letting everyone play. Eventually one realizes that what you had bought and thought you were fake was actually strong and you hadn’t invested the money badly. Spalletti is the best coach I have had in my career as president“.

“Appeal on Spalletti rejected? Better not to comment “

“Spalletti appeal rejected? Better not to comment. It is useless for us to talk about what is there for all to see. Not just for Napoli, but for all of Italian football. This is a problem that we will only overcome when the League is independent and can manage the referees, as happens in England. We have been saying this for years, but in certain associations there is the will to do politics“.

De Laurentiis is the symbol of Napoli

“At first it was fun to start with a horse that with a great sense of humility and irony after the disastrous first year turned into a pacifier. I have said many times to my parents: let’s recover the horse which is also the symbol of Ferrari and Porsche. If we want to fly high, we have to insert a rampant horse on the new Napoli shirt, as a symbol, together with the famous circled N “.

De Laurentiis: “Football is a joint stock company”

“Football is a joint stock company, but no one has understood it yet, neither at the institutional nor at the entrepreneurial level. Those who believe they are in charge of this sport are not listened to by those who govern and everyone continues to do what they want. The world changes and platforms always show different things“.

De Laurentiis: “We didn’t disfigure with Leicester”

“It was a difficult match against an English team who play different football than we are used to – he said instead about the Europa League match against Leicester – We had training problems but we made a virtue of necessity Zielinski backlog that sorted footballs. We have not disfigured at all and won“.