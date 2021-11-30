Spalletti thinks about a change

Not even the time to celebrate the beautiful victory against Lazio and the first place in the standings alone, which the Naples must immediately return to the field. The midweek shift is upon us and the Azzurri will face off tomorrow evening with the Sassuolo, fresh from the surprising victory against Milan, in Reggio Emilia.

Probable formations Sassuolo-Napoli: Elmas ready from the first minute

The many close matches cannot be underestimated and Spalletti could opt for some changes against Sassuolo. There will still be in goal David Opsina, in defense the four-man line is immovable: they will still be there Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly and Mario Rui. The beautiful performance of Lobotka against Lazio it did not go unnoticed and currently he is ahead of Demme for a starting shirt. Fabian Ruiz and Zielinski they should act on its sides. Politano and Ounas return forward, but the two will start from the bench: he could play Elmas in the offensive trident in place of Lozano. Insigne ready to act on the left and forward open ballot between Petagna and Mertens, with the Belgian at a very slight advantage.

Sassuolo will have to do without several absences and the choices of Mr. Dionisi are almost obvious. Advice will defend the goalposts and will be defended by the four-way line made up of Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari and Rogerio. In midfield ready again Frattesi, Maxime Lopez and Henrique, while the offensive trident Berardi-Scamacca-Raspadori will try to overcome the wall erected by the Rrahmani-Koulibaly couple.

NAPLES (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian, Lobotka, Zielinski; Elmas, Mertens, Insigne

SASSUOLO (4-3-3): Advice; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Frattesi, Lopez, Henrique; Berardi, Scamacca, Raspadori



