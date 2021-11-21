Spalletti to DAZN: “We lacked courage. Lautaro is proving the champion he is “

The Napoli coach comments on the San Siro match against Inter on DAZN’s microphones

After the San Siro triple, the great ex Luciano Spalletti shows up in front of the cameras of DAZN to analyze in detail the match between Inter and Napoli, starting from the embrace in the final with Lautaro Martinez: “Lautaro is a very strong player, when he arrived at Inter at the beginning he had to join the team. But he did what he had to do and now he is proving the champion he is.”

Do you have any regrets about the chances in the finale?

“In the second half we did better on the quality of the game, we had more courage and unpredictability. In the first half we did little, we looked for solutions but without character and we gave him space to restart. We still played a high level match.” .

What didn’t you like about Osimhen?

“He is generous, he lets himself be carried away and instead he has to make choices. If he goes to attack everyone and we have to lower the team … They are good at finding the fifth on the opposite side and the whole team had to run 100 meters “.

“He has a swollen eye, when he took the blow he couldn’t see well. The bruising started, but I think it’s a blunt trauma and that’s it. I hope …”.

You had difficulties on the outside, those of Inter were fundamental. How did you try to limit them?

“With them it becomes difficult to play with a different tactical attitude, because the first characteristic has to be the very short defense or else you have to get with the full back on their fifth. When the distances get longer it becomes more difficult. It always depends on the quality of possession of the ball. , but they are the ones who decide with their quality to take the discourse where they want to lead it. We must know how to make up for another tactical attitude “.

Curtain with Borja Valero.

“You are also strong as a conductor! Now you always play in amateurs? At the first free game I will come to see you”.

You are the team with the most ball possession. What did you tell the team after the first half?

“We have to go openly and today we did it a little, but in the first half we had little courage. At the end of the first half I said this: if you play with fear and fear against these teams, you won’t win the games. . In the second we did better, but we have to do it from the beginning: we play for any kind of result. They deserved this attention. And I get angry if we don’t do the things we have to do and in the first half we didn’t have the courage: against Inter , Milan has to play the ball, you have to offer important stuff on the faces of the opponents “.

