Spalletti, what a praise to Inter: “They are the champions of Italy, they are the strongest”

Luciano Spalletti analyzed the draw with Inter, praising Inzaghi’s team (today led by Farris): “Against a team like Inter with a tactic like theirs we have to see how far the discussion can lead. For long stretches we have succeeded and otherwise not. I’m interested in seeing that we grow, that we try to find new solutions. We have to be ambitious. If the word Scudetto also appeals to you. Osimhen played a good game, he has strength and strength. There is no need to go only through one road. You can use many ways to exploit it. . If he goes too far alone we are not always able to support him. And then they force us to lower ourselves. It is part of his strength and quality. A sure future champion. Difficulty in passing? We are lighter than them but this lightness must also be maintained in making the ball go round. And if we want to win it back and on a physical level. For the rest we made little mistakes, the least. They know how to do it, use all the qualities because they have a little bit of all. ‘Inter. They are the champions d ‘Italy. They are the strongest, proven in the field not only in words. Even this year”.