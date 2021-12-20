“Spalletti won with an all-out defense and counterattack. Final to the beautiful sailor”

Naples football – Ivan Zazzaroni commented on Milan-Napoli 0-1 in the usual editorial on the pages of today’s edition of Corriere dello Sport. Here are some passages highlighted by CalcioNapoli24.

“A Napoli to which the Var (Giroud’s active offside, here we go again) had just returned the victory at San Siro was closing with Malcuit on the right, Rrahmani (the best in the field) and Juan Jesus in the middle and Ghoulam in support of Di Lorenzo . The amiable remains. The least probable Napoli of the year, an invention of the cynical and cheating destiny that was able to interpret the only possible match: defense to the bitter end, with the final to the beautiful sailor, and counterattack. We have not seen Milan -Naples on the bill since August, but another thing. When they fail on the same occasion due to injury or for other reasons – five starters per team, almost all protagonists (and don’t tell me about enlarged companies and technical equivalences ) we are witnessing a minor spectacle in which organization and quality necessarily leave room for good intentions “,