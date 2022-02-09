Spalletti works hard with Osimhen, video session and customized DVDs to show him some movements against closed defenses: the background

Napoli football news, Spalletti aims at the further growth of Osimhen
Napoli football news. Victor Osimhen returned to scoring against the Veniceunlocking a situation that was becoming complicated for the Naples. His header represented a real liberation after the injury that kept him in the pits for so long. Luciano Spallettias reported by Il Mattino, has found his center forward but he is not happy, in fact he works hard with the former Lille to refine some movements in the field:
Osimhen, custom work by Spalletti
Yesterday morning Spalletti in Castel Volturno stopped again to talk with the attacker: his collaborators had a series of DVDs prepared to show the attacker the movements he must make at certain moments of the match, to avoid ending up drowned among the opposing defenders. Details that are needed to make it grow even more.
