Spalletti would have taken a choice in attack

Tomorrow, the stadium Diego Armando Maradona, we will know the European fate of Napoli.

The blues, paired in the standings a 7 points with the Russians of Spartak Moscow, the next round will be played against the leaders of group C, Leicester.

With a win, and if the Russian team did not win in Warsaw, Napoli would win the group, qualifying directly for the Fourth Round.

The Azzurri would thus avoid the play-offs against the relegated from the Champions League.

Winning will be essential! The choices for Spalletti They will almost obliged:

in brings it’s up to Meret, Consolidated as a cup keeper. In defence, we will return to 4, after the surprise change against Atalanta. The defensive line will be composed as follows: Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus and Mario Rui.

The Portuguese will be a real wild card, he could be deployed in median, as happened in the last minutes against Spartak and in some summer friendly. If so, in the right lane it would be a Malcuit, with the consequent shift of Di Lorenzo to the left.

TO midfield, with Lobotka’s injury, it will be up to Demme in directing. At his side will be set back Elmas, with the possibility Mario Rui who continues to tease Spalletti.

Continue the recovery phase for Fabian Ruiz And Anguissa, who are working to become available for the big match at San Siro against Milan.

After the mistake in front of goal in the final against Atalanta, in attack You might have a chance Petagna, so as to make Mertens catch his breath. It will focus on the desire for revenge of the blue bomber, still dry this year in Europe. Confirmed Zielinski on the three-quarters, On either side there will be Lozano left, And one of Politano And Ounas right, With the slight favorite Algerian.

NAPOLI (4-2-3-1): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Demme, Elmas; Ounas, Zielinski, Lozano; Petagna. Herds Spalletti

DV