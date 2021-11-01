Spalletti’s exultation at the end of Salernitana-Naples (VIDEO)

Aware of having brought home a complex game, played basically badly but won with the heart, with the soul. And he won without Insigne and without Osimhen

The exultation of Luciano Spalletti at the end of the match, at the triple final whistle of Salernitana-Napoli. The coach rejoiced a lot, aware of having brought home a complex game, played substantially badly but won with the heart, with the soul. And he won without Insigne and without Osimhen. He suffered more than he should in the final after the expulsion of Koulibaly which brought the game back in numerical parity.

