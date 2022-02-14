Spalletti’s fears and the Ghoulam mystery

News



source: by Marcello Pelillo

It is a sporting Napoli divided in two today, after the draw against the leaders. On the one hand, a good part of fans disappointed by the team’s renounced performance, projected to keep the draw; on the other hand that piece of local sports press which, instead of analyzing the match, analyzes the reactions of the fans, as if their job were to tell the emotions of the fans. However, Napoli remain in the running. Aseptically, the draw against Inter is a good result. For those who have not seen the match but only the match report, they can only exercise a positive attitude.

Napoli-Inter, the analysis

Having said that, the matches must then be analyzed. Napoli started strong, very strong and quickly found the episode of the penalty in favor. The foul, however, was not accidental but the result of a pressing departure of the Azzurri which led to the foul De Vrji, in serious difficulty throughout the match, to hold back Osimhen. The advantage should have given Napoli wings also because Inter, already selling from a blow in the derby, was psychologically under. Instead, Spalletti ordered Fabian to lower the center of gravity and not move from his own 16 meters. Lowering the team too much slowly allowed the concerned Nerazzurri faces to gain ground and confidence. The loss of Politano then further influenced Napoli’s tactical attitude, which also lost depth on the right. The wings, already with Di Lorenzo and Mario Rui blocked by Spalletti, did not offer thrust and support in the attacking phase and the coach did not have the right replacement, namely Lozano. However, putting Elmas out of position in the right lane was a big mistake because he handed a man to the opponent and limited the proposition phase even more.

Spalletti the conservative

The technician had a conservative attitude, he did not dare to try to change his set-up even when he no longer had another right and when Osimhen could certainly become more worrying with a teammate at his side. The coach did not want to remedy Napoli’s tactical difficulties in gaining meters, despite having two forwards and a group of flexible midfielders available for 5 changes. The coach aimed at a draw but it went very well for the way he chose to do so, that is, not daring to change tactics, keeping the set-up and positions.

Good team

The boys are good at managing the match in their own half. The players did what they could, it was the coach who did not intervene with adequate substitutions, exposing Elmas in a position that has nothing to do with his characteristics. Napoli, who did not try to gain meters by changing the cards on the pitch, was able to dribble in their own half of the pitch for an hour.

The Ghoulam Mystery

It is not clear why Ghoulam is not deployed despite the good tests to replace the absent Mario Rui. The Portuguese was visibly in trouble on Demfries. In the second half the generous Mario Rui did not make a single closure in the left lane. Only a powerful Koulibaly, especially in the second half and always ready to play two roles in one, avoided the worst. But it is not explained why Ghoulam trains with the team, he is called up, he also played some good matches in the absence of Rui, but he is regularly preferred the Portuguese who puts a lot of good will into it but sometimes it is not enough. A mix between mystery and persistent lack of belief in the years of the incidence of not only having a generous left wing … We’ll see …