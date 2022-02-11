Spalletti’s reaction to the central’s request

Napoli football news. Back as a hero for his historic triumph in the African Cup with his own Senegalfor Kalidou Koulibaly it’s already time to Naples and above all of the challenge against Inter. These are the latest from Il Mattino on the conditions of the Senegalese:

“He has entrusted Luciano with the task of deciding whether or not he will have to take the field against Inter tomorrow night. He has limited himself to saying that he is at the top. There are many things to do for Kalidou and in fact he has not lost. time: he didn’t even pass home, he headed from Capodichino to Castel Volturno, precisely because he knew he could meet the team that was finishing training. He also wanted to take the field with Sinatti who had prepared a small series of exercises for him, but Spalletti told him that there was no need, that he is waiting for him today to do the entire training session. And it is clear that this morning’s session will be the key to dissolving any reserve. Koulibaly wants to play, yes he hears well, he is in seventh heaven: but Spalletti decides.