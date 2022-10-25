Spaniards consider their mental and emotional health to be good

Mental health, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), is more than the mere absence of mental disorders. It occurs in a complex process, which each person experiences in a different way, with varying degrees of difficulty and distress, and social and clinical outcomes that can be very different. According to the organization, it is a state of mental well-being that allows people to cope with stressful moments in life, develop all their skills, be able to learn and work properly, and contribute to the improvement of their community.

In Spain, about 92% of people consider themselves to have a good state of mental health and emotional well-being, according to the study ‘The state of mental health in Spain’ presented this Tuesday by Sanitas, although 40.7% of they recognize that it could improve, especially among women, and against 8.3% who believe that they are not in good condition.

The CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interviewing) survey, carried out in April 2022, among women and men between the ages of 18 and 70, assumes that “mental health is an increasingly important issue for Spaniards” and that “in recent years the social context has clearly affected emotional well-being, especially of women and young people.” Within this framework, Sanitas considers that “there are many external factors that affect the emotional well-being of the population, such as the situation generated during the pandemic, instability and international conflicts, or the country’s socioeconomic situation.”

In this sense, the journalist Vicente Vallés, presenter and host of the event, has put the following data on the table: two out of three people consider that the economic and employment situation is a factor that generates emotional discomfort in their lives, especially among women.

In addition, problems arising from family relationships or close people are the issues that most affect mental health, something that causes emotional instability in at least 74% of cases.

Social relationships as ‘medicine’

On the other side of the coin, they contribute to mental well-being, Vallés explained, spending time in social relationships, with family or friends (72% of those interviewed), something that generates a positive impact on emotional health, especially among women. In this sense, the journalist has cited the time of the pandemic that led to a worsening of mental health and emotional well-being.

Secondly, the journalist has mentioned that walking through green areas and natural spaces is also considered beneficial (69%) and thus, 47% consider that cities should be provided with a greater number of spaces and green areas and that these should be a resource available without having to make long journeys.

Finally, in third place, maintaining healthy lifestyle habits and playing sports is pointed out by 55.7% of Spaniards as a method of helping to improve emotional well-being.

Economic issue and shame

As Vallés commented, 69% of Spaniards acknowledge never having seen a professional and the main reasons are economics and shame. “It is necessary to break certain taboos,” asserted the communicator, who, immediately afterwards, considered “ essential” to raise awareness of the need to go to professionals who treat stress, anxiety or anguish.

Not in vain, as confirmed by data from various sources: every two and a half hours a person commits suicide in Spain; This 2022, 9,800 boxes of drugs for the care and treatment of mental health have been sold and 3 million people have a diagnosis of depression.

However, Vicente Vallés has highlighted that “digital tools allow treatment to be brought closer to citizens”. Thus, six out of ten people consider that digital tools are good for improving mental health and well-being. “Technology is not only a resource, it is also a latent demand”, he declared and endorsed the fact that 27% of Spaniards have sought help through the Internet, although 3 out of 10 do not know of available resources to avoid negative thoughts or self-injurious actions.

‘Watch your mind’

At this point, the neuroscientific researcher and disseminator Nazareth Castellanos has entered the scene, who has related, under the title of ‘Body and mind: a comprehensive approach to mental health’, the brain and emotions with physical health, and has Emphasized precisely the usefulness of digitization to treat and prevent mental health problems. Through a ‘journey’ inside our body, linked to neural dynamics, the expert has focused on the direct relationship between emotions and physical health, and has highlighted the importance of acting with a preventive approach.

Thus, the CEO of the company specializing in health and wellness services Sanitas, Iñaki Peralta, has shared, through a video with which he has entered the scene, the company’s commitment to generating services to manage this area of ​​health and how digital tools are essential allies: ‘Take care of your mind’, a new Sanitas service that takes advantage of digital tools to take care of people’s mental health and emotional well-being.

During the event, the head of Transformation and Strategy at Sanitas, Ine Snater, and the general manager of Sanitas Seguros, Javier Ibáñez, also took part. Sanitas opted for mental health care by launching psychology coverage as early as 2005 now “ reinvents” the service based on digitization and new technologies, they stood out in a discussion to conclude the act.