Spaniards turn to aesthetic medicine earlier and earlier. Is social media to blame?

Youth, divine treasure, they say. A treasure that, however, if we talk about beauty, does not please all young people. Because more and more it is the youth, the one that does not know wrinkles or loose skin, who undergoes medical interventions and aesthetic surgery, both in Spain and outside our borders.

This is deduced from the ‘Study dimensioning and socioeconomic impact of Aesthetic Medicine in Spain’ during the year 2021, prepared by Hamilton, and presented a few days ago by the Spanish Society of Aesthetic Medicine (SEME).

In it, among other data such as the fact that in Spain about 900,000 aesthetic medical interventions in 2021, or that Botox has beaten hyaluronic acid in facial treatments (42% of the more than 600,000 face ‘touch-ups’), you can see how the age of the users of static protocols average low.

The young, getting younger: aesthetic medicine at 20

They say from the SEME that, a few years ago, the average age at the time of undergoing a first aesthetic medicine treatment was 35 years, now has dropped to 20, changing the idea that these protocols were performed only with an antiaging objective.

It is true that many young people access aesthetic medicine with cosmetic treatments. photoepilation and peels (to repair the traces that adolescent acne may have left, for example). However, there is more. “Now, young people in their early twenties are debuting with fillers of hyaluronic acid in lips and botulinum toxin”, emphasizes the doctor Sergio Fernandez, Second Vice President of SEME.

Why young people retouch more and more

And what reasons are there for the youth to approach the btox and hyaluronic acid? Dr. Fernndez, supported by the SEME study, points out that “The use of social networks, the possibility of using filters and the appearance of applications that allow changing the shapes of the face have contributed to generate new needs in young patients”.

In fact, this public is recognized in the SEME study as an entire band by attitudinal segmentation. It is called ‘Young rookie profile’ (occupies 27% of the total number of interventions) and is mainly made up of women under 40 aesthetic medicine treatments are performed sporadically, whose main motivation is to feel better and healthier, who see this specialty as a whim rather than as a contribution to greater well-being. Price is an important variable when undergoing treatment and they tend to take advantage of offers and promotions.

The doctor Peter Vega, treasurer of the SEME, I already commented to Yo Dona a few months ago that the youngest group of Spanish women usually choose lip augmentation or reshaping (which is done with hyaluronic acid; the cheekbones retouch, to mark the features in very round faces (with hyaluronic acid, but other materials such as calcium hydroxyapatite or polycaprolactone are also used), and rhinoplasty without surgery.

Vega confirms what they influence social networks in the younger target. “They bring us photos of people they see on networks, asking for the same thing, generating expectations that are not real. The image they project on the networks is the first cause to undergo a cosmetic intervention”, he stresses.

According to the expert, networks today are what television in the 80s and 90s: if the TV says so, be true. He offers a vision in this regard, based on his experience: “The young person educated in social networks, because it is their medium, is very uncritical with what can be manipulated or misunderstood”. And he clarifies it this way: a photo with recently retouched lips it’s real but no “That is to say, that photo at that moment is real but it doesn’t tell the whole truth: that result is the result of inflammation, it won’t be until at least 15 days when it will be seen.” how is the real lip due to the intervention in question”.

Plastic surgery among young Spaniards: what and why

Cosmetic surgery and youth they also go hand in hand. Already at the dawn of 2020, before the pandemic, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery pick up that 20% of procedures surgical and aesthetic procedures were performed between the 18 and 24 years old.

And the networks are related, too. According to the SECPRE (Spanish Society of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery), with data from 2020, when the last surveys were carried out, 10.5% of patients goes to a surgeon influenced by social networks, while a 4.99% do it because of the influence of a celebrity and his desire to be more like her.

We asked the doctor Elizabeth Moreno, president of the AECEP (Spanish Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery), who says that, in her experience and that of her colleagues, in 2020-2021, the demand for aesthetic changes in the operating room in the youngest, from 18, was focused on rhinoplasty, the ear surgery, the gynecomastia (breast reduction in men) and now even, the labiaplasty (increased size of the labia minora).

Although at this age it is a public that usually goes to aesthetics to improve flaws that do not make them happy and can help contribute to their physical and emotional well-being, social networks are pointed out as source of inspiration indisputable. Not that much the selfies, on the other hand, that “although they have increased concern for our appearance, not to the point of decisively influencing the demand for plastic surgery”, stresses surgeon Moiss Martn Anaya.

Social networks and aesthetic retouches: fiction versus reality

All experts, whether aesthetic doctors or surgeons, agree that their job is to land the wishes of the young who want to ‘imitate’ the ‘reality’ of networks to reality, the truth, with capital letters, of what aesthetics can do for them.

Because aesthetic interventions have a limit, that in which at all times must prevail the medical criteria and the health of the patient. Looking like the filters of social networks or the famous of the moment is not an easy process to achieve nor possible in most cases. “Modifying the bone and muscle structures of a patient is only possible with heavy and difficult procedures, which leads to changes that are too extreme and deformed faces. We must respect the proportions of the human body and the possibilities of each patient, That is why it is of vital importance to receive the appropriate advice from expert and qualified surgeons”, reflects Dr. Pierre Nicolau, plastic and aesthetic surgeon.

Dr. Isabel Moreno also reminds us that “life is not perfect, Nor is this an exact science. They have come to ‘bring’ me a nose that they wanted detailed to the millimeter…”.

And, in flagrant impossible cases, do they say no to interventions? Yes, without a doubt. Whether it’s the face or minors who come with their parents and ask for liposuction… “Here, the first thing you have to do is change your life habits, later on we’ll see”, Moreno concludes.