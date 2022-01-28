Spanish actor Arturo Arribas dies in a fire: he was 56 years old

In the early hours of Thursday he died at his home in Madrid, located in the Tetuan neighborhood, 56-year-old Spanish actor Arturo Arribas. As reported by ‘Emergencies Madrid’ the man would have died following a fire that involved his home.

Read also -> Eddie Mekka dies: here’s who was the actor of the spin-off of ‘Happy Days’

The fire would have broken out to a small extent around 19.00 however, generating a very large amount of smoke. The fire has involved the two-story buildingwhere the actor lived.

According to what was told by the head of the Fire Brigade, Fernando Macìasonce the team has arrived on site it was feared that the fire might have broken out on the roof and the various brigades entered the building in order to identify its origin.

The fighters have begun to open the various houses and in the third they identified a large amount of toxic smoke due to the presence of cables and plastic. In the house they have recovered Arturo Arribas lying on the ground and in cardiorespiratory arrest.

The man was subjected to resuscitation maneuvers for 30 minutesbut these were not enough in order to save his life and the doctors they have only been able to ascertain his death.

“I was your nurse in Hospital Central”: the condolences of colleagues and fans

Arturo Arribas was born on October 26, 1965 in Madrid and was very well known for having took part from 2000 to 2012 in the 170 episodes of the TV series ‘Hospital Central’. But he was also known outside for playing the part of the Spanish journalist in the film ‘Munich’ by Steven Spielberg in 2005.

He had begun his acting activity in 1992 in the Spanish film ‘Un paraguas para tres’ by Felipe Vega. The following year he had participated in the film ‘Mutant Action’ set in 2012 in a post-apocalyptic future.

The messages of condolence poured into the fans’ Facebook page of the Spanish actor where we read in a post the sadness and above all the anger in announcing his death.

Among the posts of condolence we read that of Francis Carvajal Martinezalso an actor of the series’Hospital Central‘: “RIP man, second unit doctor, I’ll miss you. I was your nurse in the HC series“.