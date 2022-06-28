Spanish actors that we would like to have a role in Marvel Studios

In a recent round of questions, from Super Fiction we were able to send a question to the executive producer of Marvel Studios, Victoria Alonso. The question was to know about which Spanish actors would sign for Marvel Studios. Alonso did not hesitate to ask us for a list of actors and actresses that we would like them to hire. Therefore, for Victoria and for all our Spanish followers, here are the Spanish actors who could have a role in Marvel Studios:

Javier Bardem

Possibly our most recognized actor internationally. Javier Bardem has managed to gain a foothold in Hollywood by taking an Oscar for No Country for Old Men and gaining some recognition for his role in sky fall. And it is that Bardem has all the elements for a project of this caliber: acting level, staging and even a voice that knows how to adapt to any project, especially in villainous roles. In fact, even vocal roles like the one Josh Brolin had as Thanos or F. Murray Abraham as Khunshu in Moon Knight. He could even share his arrival in the MCU with his wife, the also talented Penélope Cruz, although she may be more from DC.

Quim Gutierrez

Although Quim Gutierrez has a less international presence, the truth is that the actor could also be a magnificent addition to the MCU. In fact, Gutierrez already has a relationship with the superhero genre after starring in the Netflix series, El Vecino, in which he himself was a superhero. In addition, we also saw him last year in Jungle Cruise along with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt so he has some experience in Hollywood. From the newsroom we even dare to give him a role that would fit him like a glove, that of Carlos Fraile aka Captain Spain. What are we waiting for to see the meeting between Captain Britain, Captain Italy, Captain France and Captain Spain?

Xavier King

Javier Rey is a fairly national character actor, his entire career has been developed within Spain. However, that’s not why he deserves not to be on this list. And it is that Rey also has experience in superhero cinema by starring Secret Origins. In said film, the actor was a detective who ended up becoming a superhero under the name Vertex. So why not see him be a superhero in Marvel too? Or maybe in his case it could be a villain, in this case Daredevil, who goes by the name Matador. Although in this case we might be getting into trouble with Spanish stereotypes. But we are talking about Marvel, what difference does it make!

Ursula Corbero

Leaving the Spanish actors aside, let’s move on to the actresses that we could see within Marvel Studios. And it is that our first option is nothing more and nothing less than Úrsula Corberó. The popular actress achieved international recognition for her role in The Money Heistleading her to be the antagonist of Snake Eyesthe failed spin-off of G.I. Joe. So why not see her now in the MCU? There are plenty of roles for the actress in the comics, and fans of the actress could not be happier to see it come true.

Michelle Jenner

Although she started her career as a voice actress, Michelle Jenner did not hesitate twice to also place herself in front of the cameras. Thus, the actress achieved roles in films such as The Shadow of the Law, Extraterrestrial by Nacho Vigalondo or Juliet by Pedro Almodóvar. In addition, we will soon see the Spanish spin-off of BirdBox. Jenner has shown her great acting ability with roles of all kinds. Therefore, she could make her leap to Hollywood with nothing more and nothing less than Marvel Studios. Why not?

Veronica Echegui

Finally, we present another actress with experience in superhero movies, Verónica Echegui. The actress was part of the leading trio of Secret Origins along with the aforementioned Javier Rey and Brays Efe. Also, this same year he made his leap to Hollywood co-starring in the romantic comedy, Book of Lovealongside Sam Claffin. That way, why not see her as the heroine or antagonist of some Marvel Studios project? If she were a villain, she would thus join the Spanish Elena Anaya who also played a villain but in DC, playing Doctor Maru in Wonder Woman.

However, these are just some Spanish actresses and actors that we would like to see in Marvel Studios, but we have left out many other talented performers such as Eduard Fernández, Mario Casas, Maria Valverde, Bárbara Lennie, Luis Tosar, Álvaro Morte or Najwa Nimri. Victoria Alonso, we couldn’t make it easier.

And well reader, which of all these Spanish actors would you like to see within Marvel Studios?