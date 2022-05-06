Spanish and Portuguese operate with 5G at 900 kilometers

The metaverse applied to medicine in Portugal: A Spanish doctor and a Portuguese doctor performed an “unprecedented” breast cancer surgery separated by 900 kilometers and using technology of augmented reality and of 5G. The protagonists of this unprecedented surgery are two doctors from the Champalimaud Foundation, the Portuguese surgeon Pedro Gouveia carried out an intervention in Lisbon this Thursday while wearing augmented reality glasses that allowed the Spaniard Rogelio Andrés-Luna to supervise the operation from Zaragoza (center -east of Spain). “What we did yesterday was a first experience in which a surgeon who is far away, through 5G connectivity, internet and augmented reality, manages to see what another remote surgeon is doing and seeing,” Gouveia explained today in statements to Efe. , who specified that the supervisor could provide audiovisual material that was projected on the glasses.

The Portuguese surgeon, in the operating room of the Breast Unit of the Champalimaud Foundation in Lisbon, performed the intervention equipped with mixed reality glasses (Hololens 2, developed by Microsoft)which allowed her (the patient) to see the real world transparently and, at the same time, have access to the information projected on the special lenses. Andrés-Luna, for his part, was on stage at the Congress of the Spanish Association of Breast Surgeons (AECIMA), organized at the University of Zaragoza’s Faculty of Medicine, with a laptop connected to Gouveia’s Hololens, through a private 5G network of Altice Portugal, associated with Movistar in Spain.