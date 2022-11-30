Spanish animal sports claim vindication: “The animal welfare law will put an end to our sports”

ANDhe Bill for the protection, rights and welfare of animals raises dust within Spanish sport. In the summer months it was rejected by the Animal Sports Federations and the Spanish Sports Association (ADESP), which caused the PSOE to commit to excluding sport from several of these regulations. A fact that was endorsed from the massive call in the Higher Sports Council. Of course, the part of United We Can is missing.

The role of sport with animals

In the Samaranch room the message was clear and unified. Sport with animals is key. From his motto, ‘sports with animals united’ to his message abroad. “This is a time to claim the value of sports with animals in our country,” explained Jos Hidalgo, president of ADESP. “Attention is diverted with the vision of the urbanite or the anecdote, and that importance is not valued. What is at stake is not only competition, it is also related to the economy, It is a growing sector. At many levels and areas. From the material, animal care and an ecosystem of thousands and thousands of people involved”, he specified.

In the practice of sport with animals, there are also related elements. “The thousands of athletes are committed to the ecosystem. Normally, we stay with that anecdote and not with the care that matters. Or with animal welfare, and the credibility that our country has in international organizations,” Hidalgo added. “Anything that alters that ecosystem complicates everything. The federations -nine- are integrated into the international ones, so altering some of that would imply in many cases the disappearance of the modalities because international law organizations are involved”; he denounced.

Role of sports law

Therefore, a legislative system in which it can be developed seems vital. On the one hand, there is the role of the Sports Law. “We are satisfied because in article 9 it is indicated that sports with animals are the responsibility of the sports law. We have achieved it. And in the future animal welfare law we add that there are political parties, with which we have joined, that will commit to it. We will be attentive to the processing of the sports law, but also to animal welfare. But we hope that it will continue in relation to how we have always practiced it, because otherwise there will be no other one,” he said. But the part of the Animal Welfare Law is missing.

Like Hidalgo, Mónica Pacheco, a veterinarian for the Royal Spanish Winter Sports Federation, linked to mushing and spokesperson for the Animal Sports Federations, also highlighted the importance of sports with animals. “The animal welfare law could end with the disappearance or limitation of our sports. Sports that regulate the rights and welfare of animals within the regulations of national and international federations”, cont.

There are cases such as the winter sports federation or the greyhound federation, in which dogs would be greatly affected. “They are not just pets, they have specific needs,” Pacheco said. For this reason, their agreement with the socialist party is on the way to excluding them in certain points of the animal welfare law in order to be able to carry out their sports without problems.

On the side of the Socialist Party, the promise seems to be fulfilled, although Pacheco confirmed that the other party, that of Unidas Podemos, does not agree to speak. And they are bluntly, it must be carried out in order to preserve sports, such as shooting on the fly, which is in serious risk of disappearing.

In addition, the CSD was attended by Manuel Gallardo, president of the Royal Spanish Hunting Sports Federation, Venancio García, secretary of the Equestrian Federation, José Luis Bruna, president of the fishing federation, Eduard Centelles, of the underwater activities federation, Jos Luis Moscard, of colombicultura, Luis Angel Vegas, president of the greyhounds, May Peus, president of the winter sports Jos Antonio Valle, legal advisor to the fancier, and Jos Ricardo Mora, president of the shooting federation.