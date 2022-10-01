Spanish Association: highly specialized medicine – 09/30/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

With the participation of the Secretary of the Presidency, Álvaro Delgado, together with the Minister and Undersecretary of Public Health, Daniel Salinas and José Luis Satdjian, respectively, the Spanish Association inaugurated an inpatient ward, with 32 beds, for the highly (IMAE) of traumatology, located on the fourth floor of the Óscar Magurno sanatorium.

The Locomotor System Surgery Unit is dedicated to hip and knee prostheses and “in recent years, under the leadership of Daniel Rienzi, it has had explosive growth: the number of prostheses with which it works monthly has tripled” , highlighted the general manager of the Spanish Association, Julio Martínez, together with the president of the health institution. Fernando Garcia.

Speaking, the secretary of the Presidency expressed: “Beyond the 32 beds that are inaugurated today, there is a special feeling, because it is the first inauguration after a tsunami (covid pandemic) that cornered the world. Uruguay was a national model that made us all proud for how it approached, faced and came out of the pandemic.

Delgado recognized the Spanish Association that provided coverage, first of all, to Spanish emigrants who came to Uruguay, then universalized their affiliation with a permanent contribution to the National Health System and that is continuously innovating and investing in human resources and technology for constant improvement, focused on the affiliate.

“La Española has dedicated itself to being useful, and because it is very useful, it has become something very important,” said the secretary of the Presidency