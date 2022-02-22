Spanish cartoonist and illustrator Miguel Gallardo, creator of the iconic character ‘Makoki’, dies

The cartoonist died at the age of 66, after suffering from cancer for several years.

The Spanish cartoonist and illustrator Miguel Gallardo, creator of the iconic character ‘Makoki’, died this Monday in Barcelona (Spain) at the age of 66, after suffering from cancer for a long time.

“Not only did we fire one of the great cartoonists (or as he said, ‘translator’, because he translated into images what others think into words) of our country, but one of the best people I have had the honor of knowing. and with whom I have shared more than a decade of projects, each one better than the previous one” communicated his literary agent, Txell Torrent, quoted by EFE.

Gallardo was the creator of characters such as Pepito Magefesa, Perro Nick, Perico Carambola or Roberto España and Manolín, related to the tradition of American comics or cinema and Spanish cartoons. Likewise, he was the author of the graphic novel ‘María y yo’, an autobiographical production that deals with the world of autism, which he made together with his daughter, a victim of that ailment.

He recently narrated his experience with cancer, in a book published in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic, when he was admitted to the emergency room when a tumor was detected.

On the other hand, a few weeks ago the Barcelona City Council had proposed awarding him the Gold Medal of that Catalan city for Cultural Merit, “for his contribution to the graphic memory of a crucial moment in the history of Barcelona and the entire country; for go further and know how to transmit the simplest reality”.