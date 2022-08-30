Spanish companies cautious after opening trade to foreign investment in Cuba

The business community in Spain has reacted cautiously to the announcements by the Cuban authorities that they will accept the creation of entities with foreign capital on trade wholesaler and retailer on the Island.

According to Hermenegildo Altozano, a partner at the Bird&Bird law firm, with experience in legal matters in Cuba, Spanish companies are considering resuming their expansion plans in Cuba, but await more details about the proposal from Havanawhile They also await a change in legal regulations. full of prohibitions that prevail today.

In statements to the Spanish media The countryEduardo Zamácola, president of the National Retail Fashion Association (Acotex), which encompasses 800 companies and 15,000 points of sale on the Iberian Peninsula, “Companies have received it as good news due to the affinity with Cuba and the good acceptance of trademarks in that region of the world, but at the same time they have many misgivings due to the uncertainty and lack of legal certainty.”

According to him, Havana’s offer is a great opportunity for large companies, such as Inditex, Mango or Tendamwith very aggressive policies of international expansion, except in Cuba.

For example, while Inditex, which sells in 215 countries, has never had a presence on the island, Mango opened two stores in Havana since 1996, of which only one survives.

In the opinion of Ignacio Aparicio, partner of Andersen’s Cuban Desk, “the participation of foreign investment was not possible to date, which limited the possibility that international brands of different types of products have been present in the Cuban market, since they always had to access these channels through third-party state-owned companies, which made it difficult to properly implement their marketing policies, such as those related to pricing, rebates, and brand image control.”

But according to The country, the firms with the highest expectations are those that have exported the most to Cuba for decades, especially those that sell machines, mechanical or electronic devicesand that in 2021 they had sales of the order of 235 million euros.

Likewise, Spain sold 117 million euros in food to Cuba in that periodespecially canned meat and fish, and 49 million in plastics.

Altozano also considers that the most benefited companies will be those that trade in raw materials, food, capital goods, machinery, spare parts, supplies for the development of local industry or for the development of renewable energies.

Nevertheless, the lawyer believes that economic opening should be accompanied by a reinforcement of legal certainty.

“Cuban operators will have to fully and promptly comply with the commitments assumed with foreign operators and it will be necessary to ensure that there are no restrictions or conditions on transfers made abroad in freely convertible currency from Cuba,” he said, referring to some of the the main obstacles encountered by those who invest in the Island.

The article points out that The sector in which Spanish companies are most successful in Cuba is tourism. Currently, the number of hotel management contracts with foreign companies is 100, managed by 20 foreign chains, according to the Institute of Foreign Trade (ICEX) of Spain.

Of those, 70 are managed by Spanish hotel companies such as Meliá, Iberostar, Be Live (Globalia), Roc, Barceló or Valentín. The chains with the greatest presence on the island today are Meliá and Iberostar, with 33 and 18 hotels, respectively, although the Canadian Blue Diamond Resorts has just placed second on the listwith more than 20 facilities, including the management concession for Cayo Largo del Sur.

Likewise, there are three Spanish real estate groups (Globalia, Atlantic Group Investment and La Playa Golf and Resort), which are investing in large real estate projects associated with golf courses promoted by the Cuban Government, called El Salado, La Altura and Punta Colorada.

This, while Cuba is experiencing the worst economic crisis of the century and the largest exodus in more than 50 years, blackouts of up to 20 hours make life impossible for citizens and production is semi-paralyzed, while people suffer shortages of food, medicine and essential products.

Faced with this, and recognizing its impotence to solve the problem, the Government decided to open the trade sector allowing different foreign companies to sell throughout the Island from raw materials to food and cleaning products and basic necessities.