Spanish debutante Elena López Riera seduces Cannes

Related news

Between the telluric and the mythological. In this space, the poetics of several recent debuts in Spanish cinema circulate, such as Holy Spirit (Chema Garcia Ibarra) Y brave flash (Ainhoa ​​Rodriguez). The first feature film by the Valencian company is now added Elena Lopez Rivera, Waterpresented at the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, the same space where his short film was seen a few years ago Village. In her hometown, Orihuela, the director builds a tale of legends and harmful patriarchies through the story of Ana (played by newcomer Moon Pamies) and her first love with José (Alberto Olmo), a newcomer to the village.

Popular belief says that during times of flooding, the flood always takes with it a girlfriend with whom it falls in love, and based on that atavistic legend, it builds a story in which contemporaneity is linked to tradition through fear and oppression. , centered on a family of women in which Barbara Lennie is the mother of Ana (owner of a bar) and medina snow plays her grandmother. The history of her family is marked by the legend of the missing bride. The superstition, echoed by several inhabitants of Orihuela speaking directly to the camera (the documentary format that intermittently sneaks into fiction), occupies the mythical and at the same time mysterious substratum of an initiation story carried with pulse and precision of tonealthough on more than one occasion it runs the risk of getting stuck, of not taking off and falling into redundancy.

It is not Water a film without fissures, but it is offered as a valuable document, almost of anthropological value, on the population of the south of Alicante and its relationship with the cold drop, as well as the precarious horizons of a youth who longs to leave the town. The realism that takes hold of this “summer tale” is given by the director’s vision to shoot the spaces, night-time bottles in ruins and dunghills, as if they were the last rattles of the Bakalao Route, and by the immediacy and freshness of the debuting actors. In the context of the film, the archival images of the flooding disasters in Vega Baja also acquire a meaning that departs from the documentary, the newsreel, towards the mystical, almost the fantastic.

Perhaps the great virtue of Water it must be found in that tension where we do not know where the legend ends and costumbrismo begins, and in its dissolution it finds its poetics, despite some leftover character or prey to the narrative brushstroke, such as the mother’s French boyfriend. López Riera’s sensitivity to talk about herself without doing it directly, starting from the local to build a universal story, molds her images with her own personality, thus giving Spanish cinema one of its most promising looksfull of future.

family dramas

Also in the Fortnight he presented Mia Hansen-Love his last job, a beautiful morningmade by Lea Seydoux in another of her multiple recordings, this time in the skin of a dedicated single mother who is also in the care of her father, who suffers from a degenerative disease, and who faces his sacrificed life with integrity and optimism. Rohmerian chronicle of light prose that leads us with some notes of lyricism through the daily life of an apparently widowed woman who seems to have given up romantic love, and whose ambition is to catch moments of joy in the beautiful relationship she has with her father and his daughter, the film is open to the elements of melodrama.

After his Swedish getaway to shoot Bergmann’s Islandthe French director returns to Paris to film her urban activity with charm and a certain melancholy, as she did in her second and even better feature film, The father of my children. Also in this new film he shows us a familiar landscape that manages to avoid the clichés of the genre, especially from the moment in which the protagonist, Sandra, comes across what she was not looking for, the love of a man (an old friend whom she crosses paths with in the park), and because of the magic that she manages to capture in the relationship between the mother and her eight-year-old daughter. The life of Sandra, who works as an interpreter in university congresses, will thus be emotionally trapped between two indisposed men: a father who is disappearing and a married man and father of a child.

Still from ‘Un beau matin’.



Arnaud Desplechina great observer of the human condition, returns to compete in Cannes with a family drama that, without being on the same level, is linked in theme and emotional landscape to his best films, kings and queen Y a christmas tale. In frere et soeur focuses on the neurotic relationship of hate and dependency between two successful artist brothers, actress Alice (Marion Cotillard) and writer Martin (Melvin Poupad), who after many years without seeing each other must face the tragedy of the accident suffered by their parents at the beginning of the film.

In addition, in the past to which the script travels again and again through capsules of flashbacks subtly slipped into the narrative, and never conclusive but rather hinting at the origins of the brothers’ biblical hatred, Martin and his wife lost a six-year-old boy his sister never even knew. The hostility between the two is so epic, monstrous, Shakespearean, that they want to avoid seeing each other at all costs in the hospital where their parents are torn between life and death, which leads to situations on the verge of comedy in the guts of a tremendous dramaof those that demand enormous emotional implications on the part of the actors, both excellent in their roles.

Marion Cotillard in ‘Frere et soeur’.



When the inevitable brotherly encounter takes place, it is strangely anticlimactic, although that is one more of the symptoms and reasons why the emotional arc of the film does not finish finding its rhythm. Something that fooled the viewer in Desplechin’s previous and excellent family dramas is the way in which all the information unfolded until they understood, under Renoir’s command, that all the characters had their reasons. The delinquency of frere et soeur in this sense, it plays against him, since it loses interest in characters trapped in their inbreeding, whom it is difficult to understand beyond the epidermis of their reactions to the world around them.

Desplechin’s talent for introducing essentially theatrical keys into a cinematographic device that does not renounce interesting staging solutions remains intact, as does his ability to extract the best from his actors, who give themselves without fear of complicated, polyhedral characters, who hide their essences under their family and social roles. Not surprisingly, Cotillard’s character is a famous stage actress who during the family crisis plays Joyce’s Dead night after night on stage, erasing that line between what is real and what is represented in which Desplechin’s cinema once again moves so masterfully.

Follow the topics that interest you