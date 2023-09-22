Spanish doctors’ pioneering technique to treat stomach acid reflux without surgery

Dr. Pedro Rosan, Head of Digestive System Service at Vithas Zenit (Europa Press)

A team of Spanish doctors from Vithas Hospital in Grenada has performed, for the first time in private healthcare in Grenada, an anterior gastric fundoplication procedure via endoscopy in a single act. A new technology which is used to treat stomach acid reflux Without surgery.

The intervention has been carried out by the digestive system service of Vitas Granada Hospital, exclusively by the doctor pedro rosanHead of the Digestive System Service at Vithas Granada and Zenit International hospitals, and in collaboration with Dr. Bartolomé López and service professionals.

In a statement released by the unit, Dr. Pedro Rosan explained that The goal of this technique is to eliminate the effects of the disease Due to esophagogastric reflux which is very prevalent in the population and on many occasions requires scheduled surgery. New digestive therapies without surgery include endoscopic myotomy, also known as the POEM technique.

It is necessary to complete the first procedures Endoscopic material which in some cases was not available in SpainAs explained by Rosen, as well as “previous training and a lot of planning” by the hospital team.

The purpose of this pioneering technology is “Treat cases of inability to swallow suffered by patients suffering from a condition called achalasia”, a chronic esophageal disorder that affects the normal functioning of the muscular tube that connects the stomach to the mouth. “To this we add this new anti-reflux technology to prevent the appearance of this problem after POEM,” Rosen said.

With this step the hospital has achieved one of its goals Bring “the most cutting-edge and advanced technology” to the Spanish population expertise to improve the lives of patients in our community,” said the specialist, whose team of digestive system services at Vithas Hospital in Grenada specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases of the digestive system.

Achalasia is a disorder that gradually affects the esophagus and typically manifests with difficulties swallowing food and liquids, also known as dysphagia. The main symptom of this disease is feeling difficulty in eating From the esophagus to the stomach and the most affected population is adults aged 25 to 60 years. It is estimated that approximately one in every 100,000 inhabitants suffers from achalasia.

According to the Spanish Digestive System Foundation, the cause of “primary” achalasia is not yet known, but the main causes of what is called “secondary” achalasia are infectious and inflammatory diseasesAs well as tumors and other genetic disorders.