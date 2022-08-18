Spanish ‘film’ destinations – NIUS

Spain is one of the places with the most tourist destinations of interest, something that makes it an ideal country to go on vacation. In addition to finding monuments of great importance, natural landscapes and beautiful towns, it also has cities where different movies have been shot.

The orographic variety of Spain and its historical heritage they have caused some of the highest-grossing films to be shot in our country. Here are five ‘movie’ destinations for movie buffs.

Almería (Western Movies)

Almería is one of the places in Spain where more films have been shot. In fact, in this province scenes of more than 300 movies, especially during the 60’s and 80’s.

Specifically, a large number of western films have been shot because Almería is where there is the only half-awake in Europe: the Tabernas desert. Some of the films that have been shot are Cleopatra (1963), The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) and bladerunner 2049 (2017). In addition, the film was shot in Cabo de Gata Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989)

Tenerife (Fast and Furious 6)

In Tenerife, one of the films of the saga was shot fast and furiousalso known as At full throttle. The filming was in 2012 and was attended by actors such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Dwayne Johnson

This film was shot in Los Angeles, but some scenes were recorded in different municipalities of Tenerife, such as Guia de Isora, Adeje, Santiago del Teide, San Juan de la Rambla, Garachico, Icod and Buenavista.

Girona (Game of Thrones)

In 2015, one of the best-known series of recent times was shot in Girona: Game of Thrones. Specifically, scenes from season 10 were shot and the city appeared in 8 of the episodes.

Some of the places that appear in the series are the Monastery of Sant Pere de Galligants, the Plaza dels Jurats, the Arab Baths and the Stairs of the Cathedralwhere one of the most shocking scenes of the series was shot.

Seville (Star Wars)

Seville appeared in Episode 2 of Star Wars, the fifth film in this saga released in 2002. Specifically, a scene was shot in Plaza España in the Andalusian capital. This square recreates one of the noble zones of the small planet of Naboo.

Specifically, Plaza España appears for two minutes in the film and filming lasted 48 hours. Actors Hyden Christensen and Natalie Portman They were the ones who starred in the scene.

Cádiz (007: Die Another Day)

In 2002, in Cádiz, a part of one of the films starring the well-known character James Bond was shot. The best-known actors who attended the filming were Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry.