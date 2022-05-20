Spanish films lead the billboard with ‘Cinco lobitos’, ‘Espejo, Espejo’ and ‘Dolores, guapa!’

Week 21 of the year, this Friday the premieres arrive from the hand of three films Spanish, the drama ‘Cinco lobitos’, the comedy ‘Espejo, Espejo’ and the documentary ‘Dolores, guapa!’, which face American, British, and even Russian offerssuch as ‘JFK: Case Reviewed’, by Oliver Stone, or ‘I Don’t Love You’, by Lena Lanskih.

‘Five Little Wolves’, a dazzling debut by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa

How do you learn to be a mother? How does our own motherhood change the way we view our parents? From the analysis of these issues debutant filmmaker Alauda Ruiz de Azúa to create his award-winning feature debut ‘Cinco lobitos’a generational story in which he delves into the imperfection of family relationships.

Amaia (Laia Costa) has just become a mother; when her partner (Mikel Bustamante) is absent for work and leaves her alone with the baby for a few weeks, she decides to return to her parents’ house (Susi Sánchez and Ramón Barea), in a beautiful coastal town in the Basque Country. Amaia immediately checks that, although she is a mother, she is still her daughter.

‘The tailor of the mafia’: quality suits are made for gangsters

Directed by Graham Moore, who also signs the script with Johnathan McClain‘The Mob Tailor’ takes place in 1956. Leonard (Mark Rylance), an English tailor who made suits on London’s world-famous Savile Row, ends up in Chicago working in a small tailor’s shop in a rough area of ​​the city where he arrives after fleeing a personal tragedy.

There he makes fancy clothes for the only people around him who can afford them: a gangster family, who will try to take advantage of him. Until Leonard and his assistant Mable (Zoey Deutch) find themselves increasingly involved with the mob.

Actoral pulse Macfayden-Colin Firth in ‘The weapon of deception’

John Madden directs this pair of actors who excel in ‘The weapon of deception, Colin Firth and Matthew MacFayden, a British production set in the midst of World War II, inspired by real events and based on a ‘bestseller’ by Ben Macintyre.

The year is 1943 and the Allied forces are determined to launch a definitive assault on Europe. Two brilliant intelligence officers, Ewen Montagu (Firth) and Charles Cholmondeley (MacFayden) are tasked with setting up the most inspired and unlikely disinformation strategy of the war.

‘Mirror, mirror’, Verónica Forqué’s latest comedy

The Catalan Marc Crehue (‘The one-eyed king’) directs Malena Alterio, Santi Millán, Natalia de Molina, Carlos Areces, Carlos Bardem and Verónica Forqué in this choral comedy entitled ‘Espejo, mirror’, the last film shot by the tragically missing actress from Madrid, where she plays the mother of Santi Millán (Álvaro)

His son is one of four office workers preparing for the company’s 50th anniversary celebration while trying to work out some kinks; In reality, they are four adults in crisis who must face their ambitions, fears, loves and betrayals while trying to recognize themselves in the mirror.

‘Assassin’s Game’, film tailored for Gerard Butler

Joe Carnahan takes this story by Mark Williams (screenwriter of ‘Ozark’ and ‘Blacklight’) to the cinema, with whom he collaborates on the script, where the Scotsman Gerard Butler moves freely turned hit man Bob Viddick.

A small-town police station becomes the unlikely battleground between this “scrupulous” killer, a smart rookie cop, and a con man seeking refuge behind bars with nowhere to run.

Oliver Stone takes another step in his JFK obsession with a documentary

Three decades after the premiere of ‘jfk‘, one of his most successful and controversial films, the filmmaker Oliver Stone goes a step further with this documentary where he returns to address the assassination of John Fitzgerald Kennedy, but this time far from the fiction that in 1991 gave him two Oscars, from a total of eight nominations.

‘JFK: Case Reviewed’ Features Declassified Files related to the assassination of President Kennedy that try to shed light on what happened in 1963, diving into the bureaucratic labyrinth that sought to hide clues about the assassination.

‘I don’t love you’, impressive ruthless portrait of Russia

Lena Lanskih writes and directs ‘I do not like you’a very hard movie tells the story of Vikaa girl from the provinces in the Russian Urals who, at 14 years old, must raise a baby alone who was born in the worst possible environment.

Although the film focuses on her family’s lack of understanding, it is also a portrait of an aggressive and loveless Russian rural society, based on a maddening patriarchy, and a detailed study of the impact of a birth on the body of a girl, an impressive first film that was awarded at the San Sebastian Festival.

Magical realism, sexual awakening and nature in ‘Clara sola’

‘Clara alone’ is the First feature film by Costa Rican-Swedish director Nathalie Álvarez Mesén which is starred by an impressive actress, also a newcomer, Wendy Chinchilla, (who is actually a dancer), who plays Clara, an adult woman who shares her terrible back pain in silent chat with her only friend, her horse Yuca .

With a naivete and helplessness that exudes tenderness, Clara obeys her mother, who has invented that Clara is a healer who has seen the Virgin Mary and cures illnesses, and cares for the townspeople. Until one day she meets a man and a sexual and mystical awakening begins in her that will mark the beginning of her freedom.

‘Dolores, pretty!’, the traditional and profound Seville being gay

jesus paschal writes and directs this documentary about the images and traditions of religious basis run through the lives of all the people who inhabit Seville, also of the homosexuals who have assimilated them since their childhood and through them have been putting together meeting spaces and their own codes.

Today, new dissident identities continue to respond to these traditions: participate or withdraw, continue what exists or transform it. This film, explains its director, looks at these traditions from a perspective always unfairly relegated to the margins.