Spanish fishing boat sinks in Canada, 7 dead and 10 missing – World

The number of victims of the sinking of the Spanish fishing boat off the coast of Canada has risen to seven. Rescuers report it. “So far we have recovered seven bodies and three survivors,” Brian Owens, head of the Canadian Joint Rescue Coordination, told the France Presse agency, adding that despite bad weather, searches are continuing off the coast of Newfoundland, where debris was found. A total of 24 people were on board the sunken fishing boat.

“Bad news is coming from the other side of the Atlantic, it has been reported that there are dead and missing,” Vice Premier Yolanda Díaz wrote on Twitter. Three people were rescued alive, the Spanish government said.

The deputy government delegate in Galicia, the region of origin of several of the sailors involved in the shipwreck, had previously explained to Iberian media that two lifeboats of the fishing boat had been found empty, while on a third there were three survivors.

In the morning, searches for a fourth lifeboat remained active.

The commander of the Spanish fishing boat sunk in Canadian waters and his nephew are two of the three confirmed survivors of the shipwreck so far: the mayor of Cangas, the Galician town where the two sailors reside, made it known to the Iberian media. Some family members of the two said they received a phone call. “Do not worry, we are fine”, would have been the words of the captain of the boat, according to reports from the newspaper La voz de Galicia. Authorities have so far confirmed the deaths of seven of the 24 crew members; another 14 people are currently missing. Research continues