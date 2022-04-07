“Spanish health legislation against excellence”

Javier Arnáiz, radiologist specializing in Musculoskeletal Radiology and deputy of the Radiology Service of the Aspetar Hospital in Qatar.

is a radiologist specializing in Musculoskeletal Radiology and is currently attached to the Radiology Service of the. Arnáiz completed his residency at the Marqués de Valdecilla University Hospital and, after finishing it, he was “lucky enough to start working directly in the“. This is what the radiologist points out to Medical Writing, who, after several years of work in the same center, had “a great opportunity and that was in Qatar”.

Arnáiz explains that he embarked on the adventure “without having a place in property in Spain, but an interim”. An experience that, according to the radiologist, “has turned out well but, if it had gone wrong, he would not have been able to register in the labor exchanges for two years”. For Arnáiz “it is really difficult to go back to rejoin the Spanish health system because what prevails most are the years worked in the health service itself”. Thus, the radiologist assures that “the health legislation in Spain goes against looking for the excellence” and, in the event that he wishes to return to Spain, he would do so by rejoining “the private sector”.

Arnáiz had the opportunity to go to qatar after a call from the radiologist nabil yoma whom he met in Paris during “a fellowship at the European School of Radiology (ESORfor its acronym in English).” “I had never thought about going to Middle East, or to any other place”, admits the radiologist. Likewise, Arnáiz stresses that the offer was irrefutable for two reasons: first, economically and, second, “because of having the opportunity to see how other Radiology Services work at an international level and learn from them “. In the end, the radiologist states that “he had a personal concern to explore, discover the world and live new experiences”.

Arnáiz has served as head of the Hospital Service Aspetar from Qatar for two and a half years and, according to the radiologist, “one of the most difficult and challenging things has been work with multiple nationalities“. This Service has had “nationalities from New Zealand, India, the Philippines, Morocco, Palestine, Brazil and Spain, among others”. For Arnáiz, working in a Service that “holds all these citizens together is nice but very difficult since who have different religions, values, lives and cultures.

“Regardless of origin, we all work for a common goal: to provide good service and a high level of health care”

Arnáiz details that “each and every one of the workers, regardless of their origin, work in the same center for a common goal: to provide a good service and high level of health care“. This for the radiologist “is very enriching but at the same time very complicated since you have to learn a lot”.

Differences between a Spanish hospital and a Qatari one

Despite the fact that the two hospitals in which Arnáiz has worked are “hardly comparable“, the radiologist has also admitted that in Qatar he has always felt “very recognized by the patients”. A situation that, according to Arnáiz, he has not experienced in Spain “because the system, with its waiting listshas ‘mistreated’ the patient and has made him change his attitude” towards health professionals.

Regarding the quality of the work, Arnáiz points out that in qatar “It is better since, despite the fact that they work more than in the public sector, they are better organized.” However, Arnáiz states that, during his career in Spain, “professionals were attentive to many other things, such as working in magnetic resonance and at the same time supervise the technicians, for example”. In short, for the radiologist the advantages of working in a hospital like Aspetar’s is that “the patient is more patient and has a better organization“.

Asian “high-end” medicine and artificial intelligence

Arnáiz understands that “the future of radiology it is in Asia because the countries that understand it have more money and can make high-level medicine”. In the area where the radiologist develops his professional career in Qatar “The medicine is of a very high standard and, being a specialist sports medicine hospital, it’s a bit exceptional.” However, Arnáiz assures that “we must be attentive to countries such as China, Korea, Japan, Singapore or Thailand. Countries that can offer professional oportunities very interesting in terms of research and training”.

Regarding the future of Radiology, Arnáiz considers that “today, radiologists are capable of being very precise and the future of this specialty is going to be very focused on artificial intelligence“. Regarding the latter, “there is already talk that computers are going to be able to perform the function of the radiologist, something that is a little scary but that, without a doubt, will bring very good things, it will help us to be better and increase the quality of our reporting of the imaging techniques“.