Spanish judge lifts measures that prevented sanctions for the Super League

A Madrid court ordered the lifting of the measures that prohibited to UEFA and the FIFA adopt “any measure or action” against the preparation of the soccer Super League, according to a court order made public this Thursday.

The judge Sophia Gilhead of the Madrid commercial court that instructs the Super League caseadmitted the UEFA resource against the precautionary measures issued a year ago in the case super league and raised them.

The magistrate considered that your court does not have “competence and jurisdiction” to assess or avoid possible sanctions against clubs affected.

These eventual sanctions and resources should, according to the magistrate, follow existing channels for this within the governing bodies of football.

“It corresponds to its disciplinary bodies (from UEFA, ndlr) and to the independent referees of the TAS decide on the possible sanctions with respect to the clubs”, affirms the order, adding that “FRent the affected clubs must oppose them and, where appropriate, request the pertinent protection measures”.

The magistrate also considers that “There is no minimal evidence that the threat and imposition of sanctions to the three remaining clubs entails the necessary impossibility of executing the project, whose financing is independent”.

“It is not possible to assess whether or not the financing is affected by the risk or imposition of sanctions because the plaintiffs are silent on this point,” added the magistrate, regarding the allegations that the sanctions “would seriously compromise the financing of the Super League”.

The Precautionary measures lifted by Judge Sofía Gil prevented FIFA Y UEFAas well as the national leagues and federations toapply any measure aimed at excluding clubs from other championships and players who participated in that project.

The threat of exclusion had been made by the highest governing bodies after the announcement of the super league project a year ago, promoted by twelve clubs, of which several fell away until only real Madrid, Barcelona Y Juventus.

those who left

Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Atlético de Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan they abandoned that semi-closed league project of the greats of the continent in the face of opposition from fans, leagues, federations and even governments.

The Superliga clubs went to the Madrid commercial courtwho, while deciding on the substance of the matter, issued precautionary measuresnow annulled by the judge Sophia Gil.

This magistrate replaced a few months ago the judge Manuel Ruiz de Larawho had issued these injunctions.