Spanish language sows unity and division among US Latinos: survey

Latinos in the United States have a complicated relationship with the Spanish language.

While language can be a unifying force and even a competitive advantage, it is also a source of tension, particularly among immigrant generations, according to a report released Wednesday by the Pew Research Center.

The report found that the majority of Hispanics in the U.S. speak Spanish, and 75 percent of adults reported that they “can carry on a conversation in Spanish, both understanding it and speaking it, at least fairly well.”

Foreign-born Hispanics are more likely to have Spanish as their first language and 93 percent of them speak it.

Although 57 percent of U.S.-born Hispanics speak the language, the children and grandchildren of immigrants report speaking Spanish to a lesser extent: 69 percent of second-generation Latino immigrants speak Spanish, and only 34 percent of third-generation immigrants speak the language.

“There is tension among Latinos: on the one hand, those born in the United States do not necessarily grow up speaking Spanish like their parents did, but they also have a great sense of pride in the importance of the Spanish language,” said Mark Hugo López. director of race and ethnicity research at Pew and one of the report’s co-authors.

A large majority of Latinos say it is not necessary to speak Spanish to have a Latino identity: 78 percent disagree that language and identity are linked, while 21 percent say they do.

Foreign-born Latinos are the most likely to link identity and language, and even among that group, only 34 percent say speaking Spanish is a prerequisite for Hispanic identity.

However, many Spanish speakers use bilingualism or Spanish proficiency as a cudgel against non-Spanish speakers.

The survey found that 54 percent of Hispanics who do not speak Spanish well have at some point been shamed by Spanish speakers for their language skills.

Spanish shaming is roughly generationally stable, but 61 percent of non-Spanish-speaking college graduates reported being reported by their peers.

The survey also reported that most Latinos have sometimes or often heard their friends and family make fun of other Latinos who do not speak Spanish.

Among all Latinos surveyed, 40 percent said they often witnessed teasing from friends and family or comments about language use from third parties, 29 percent said they sometimes witnessed teasing, and 30 percent said they sometimes witnessed teasing. percent said they rarely or never witnessed language shaming.

Shaming was most prevalent among younger Latinos (50 percent of respondents ages 18 to 29 reported witnessing frequent teasing) and among bilingual Latinos, 47 percent of whom reported witnessing shame. regularly.

Those trends reflect a complex web of migration, a centuries-old Southwestern Hispanic identity, elitism in Latin America, and competition among Latin American nations.

Linguistic chauvinism is prevalent in Latin America and Spain, where comparisons of linguistic purity or quality with larger Spanish-speaking countries are common.

Such Spanish-speaking elitism has historically been used to demean American Latinos, particularly by Mexican nationals against Mexican Americans.

That tension, along with U.S. attitudes toward Spanish speakers, was likely a disincentive to Spanish language teaching in the United States during the 20th century.

Whether bilingualism has resurfaced or fallen under the radar among American Latinos, the Pew survey found that 85 percent of Hispanics say it is somewhat, very or extremely important for future generations to maintain their language skills.

“Although we see that about half of non-Spanish speaking Latinos feel embarrassed about not speaking Spanish, we also see that a large majority (in fact, you could even say a large majority of Latinos, regardless of their linguistic ability, let’s say) It is important that future generations of Latinos speak Spanish in the country,” said López.

“However, at the same time we also see that the majority of Latinos say that it is not necessary to speak Spanish to be considered Hispanic.”