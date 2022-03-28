Spanish League – FC Barcelona: Laporta warns the Barcelona dressing room

James 34 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 33 Views

Spanish League – FC Barcelona The president was clear with the salary differences and adjustments

Laporta warns Barcelona about the economic situation.
AP

Source link

About James

Check Also

First report of Juan Otero’s injury

Sunday, March 27, 2022 The America club opted for the traditional Eagle Tour in the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved