Spanish League – FC Barcelona: Laporta warns the Barcelona dressing room

Lcontributes it is clear with the Barcelona players. The president of the team does not want to make the same mistakes as other administrations and wants to clarify that the economic restrictions are going to influence contracts and renewals.

All professionals, from Araujo and Gavi going through Dembl to Piqu or the new signings (Christensen, Kessi…) are clear about Barcelona’s financial situation and what it implies: measured contracts but at the same time disparate. Soccer players must understand the salary differences, marked by the cache of each player. Hence, the leader does not understand certain complaints about comparisons of soccer players who are starting at the highest level with already established. In allusion, for example, to the requests of the Uruguayan center-back, who considers that he has not been appraised as he deserves taking into account the salary of signings like Christensen, who will collect six million.

Laporta and his Board of Directors aspire that the players they feel loved and valued, but they also want to count on only those who really want to be at the Camp Nou. The president which made it clear to Ousmane Dembl, in the negotiations for its expansion that broke down due to lack of economic agreement, and it has also been transferred to Gavi and Araujo in the recent contacts that the executives have had with their agents. In recent hours, the president has given interviews to various Catalan media, Mundo Deportivo and El Peridico, and has commented on it publicly: “Everyone will be based on some parameters that everyone understands. I hope they adapt to the bases salaries that correspond to them. Whoever doesn’t want to be there won’t be a problem either”. The message is clear and direct.

The Catalan lawyer considers, in this sense, that the squad has to pay attention to the Terrassa coach, who is one of the Bara professionals with a lower record: around three million euros. In Qatar he earned twice as much. Enter half, for example, that the signings tied for the next course.

The president who wants to build a competitive team, intends to fight again for the Champions League, but it is also committed to a block involved and in solidarity with the entity. Because, in addition, it is very clear that no player is above the entity and not to risk the viability and stability of the institution for any professional. The signings are understanding it and he hopes that those from ‘home’ will also do so.