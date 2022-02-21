Spanish League – FC Barcelona: Xavi Hernndez praises Sergio Dest: “He is at a spectacularly good level”

Sergio Dest returned to the starting lineup against Valencia and gave his best game since Xavi Hernndez took charge of Barcelona. The American played at a very high point and exchanged criticism for praise.

At the end of the commitment, Xavi recognized Dest’s growth. He also pointed out that he has shown a great evolution, so he is satisfied with the way he has raised his level.

“Sergio Dest is at a spectacularly good level. I am very happy with his progress. When we arrived he was not doing very well and now he is doing very well with and without the ball”; declared the strategist.

In the middle of a market, where the American was on the tightrope, Sergio preferred to reject any proposal in order to win a position with the culs; despite the arrival of Dani Alves. And although he has struggled to show his best version, little by little he begins to gain ground.

Looking ahead to the return leg against Napoli in the Europa League, Dest gained important ground and now puts pressure on the coach to show that he can be a key player in Diego Armando Maradona. Meanwhile, for the defender this could be a crucial semester in his future.